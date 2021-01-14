West Virginia’s two members of Congress who objected to certifying electoral votes cast for President-elect Joe Biden last week are facing a donation freeze, and they’re not alone.
Some major corporations have announced that they are suspending donations from their political action committees to the 147 Republican members of Congress who objected unsuccessfully to certifying results of the Electoral College in at least one state, including West Virginia’s Reps. Carol Miller and Alex Mooney.
Companies suspending PAC donations to the GOP objectors include Dow Inc., Comcast, Morgan Stanley, AT&T and Walmart, which donated $13,000 to Mooney and $11,000 to Miller in the last election cycle spanning Jan. 1, 2019 through Nov. 23, 2020.
Notably, though, more companies have said they are pausing donations to all members of Congress.
Mooney and Miller took in at least $85,000 and $51,000 in campaign contributions, respectively, during the last election cycle from companies that are suspending donations either to the Republican electoral vote objectors or all members of Congress, according to a Gazette-Mail analysis of their campaign finance reports.
Those totals comprise roughly 4% and 6% of Mooney’s and Miller’s total campaign contributions during the same cycle, so the donations freeze alone is unlikely to greatly damage their fundraising potential.
But companies like Dow, whose suspension will last through the next election cycle (two years for House members and six years for senators) are looking to signal their dismay with last week’s deadly insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol waged by supporters of President Donald Trump looking to overturn the presidential election results.
Other companies whose PACs contributed to Miller and Mooney and have paused political contributions include FirstEnergy, Charles Schwab and Marathon Petroleum. In a statement Wednesday, Charles Schwab announced it was discontinuing its employee-funded PAC and will no longer accept contributions from employees or make financial contributions to lawmakers.
Matthew Donnellan, Miller’s chief of staff, said Miller’s staff hasn’t heard directly about the donation pause from anyone who has supported her in the past and that politics has no bearing on Miller’s work.
Mooney could not be reached for comment.
West Virginia’s other House member, Rep. David McKinley, also a Republican, did not object to certifying any state’s electoral votes.
All three House members opposed impeaching Trump on the charge of inciting insurrection against the U.S. government Wednesday, winding up in the minority in a 232-197 vote in which 10 Republicans joined Democrats in supporting impeachment. McKinley called the impeachment process “rushed,” while Miller called it divisive and Mooney argued that Trump’s rallying address to his supporters before they stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 was political speech protected under the First Amendment.