Legal expense fund recipient
U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., reported receiving $44,500 in legal expense fund contributions in 2022.  

In 2021, U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., set up a trust fund to pay for legal expenses amid scrutiny from federal ethics investigators.

That trust fund drew $44,500 in contributions last year, according to a federally required annual financial disclosure report filed by Mooney, who launched a 2024 U.S. Senate bid in November, a week after securing a fifth term in the House of Representatives.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

