In 2021, U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., set up a trust fund to pay for legal expenses amid scrutiny from federal ethics investigators.
That trust fund drew $44,500 in contributions last year, according to a federally required annual financial disclosure report filed by Mooney, who launched a 2024 U.S. Senate bid in November, a week after securing a fifth term in the House of Representatives.
The legal expense trust fund received support from a company that ethics investigators said might have impermissibly funded a Mooney family vacation to Aruba.
Mooney, 52, of Charles Town reported a $5,000 legal expense fund contribution from HSP Direct LLC, an Ashburn, Virginia-based direct mail fundraising agency to which investigators have said Mooney has significant personal and financial ties.
Mooney also reported a $1,000 legal expense fund contribution from Tarr Holdings LLC, a Scott Depot-based real estate holdings company led by state Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam. Tarr, the state’s Senate Finance Committee chair, has been an outspoken critic of Gov. Jim Justice, a Mooney opponent in the 2024 Senate race.
The nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics said Mooney and his family enjoyed a vacation to the Ritz-Carlton in Aruba in 2021 paid for by HSP Direct.
HSP Direct’s payment for the Mooney family’s trip to Aruba totaled at least $10,803 in travel, lodging, meals, amenities, entertainment and activities, according to an ethics office review released last year.
The independent Office of Congressional Ethics investigates allegations of misconduct regarding House members and then makes referrals to the House Ethics Committee, if it determines allegations merit further scrutiny.
Mooney has been the subject of two referrals from the Office of Congressional Ethics to the House Ethics Committee. The latter body hasn’t announced a resolution to either review.
Mooney dismissed concerns raised by congressional staff and HSP Direct about a lack of House Ethics Committee approval of the Aruba trip, the Office of Congressional Ethics said. If Mooney accepted impermissible gifts, he might have violated House rules and federal law, the office concluded.
The congressman got permission from the House Ethics Committee in December 2021 to use up to $136,768 from the legal fund to repay his principal campaign committee.
House ethics rules allow members to recoup legal expenses incurred in their candidacy, official duties or criminal prosecution. Any organization or individual other than a registered lobbyist or foreign agent may contribute up to $5,000 to a legal expense trust fund in a calendar year.
Such funds must be approved by the House Ethics Committee, whose membership is divided evenly among five Democrats and five Republicans.
Congressional ethics experts say it’s common for members under investigation to establish a legal expense fund, even though they’re also allowed to use campaign funds to cover legal expenses related to officeholder or campaign activity.
Mooney’s Senate campaign committee paid $7,081 for legal services to firms since the start of the year.
More than a fourth of all spending a Mooney House campaign committee reported for the final three months of 2021, or $106,362, was paid to Washington law firm Wiley Rein LLP in October for legal services.
The Office of Congressional Ethics sent nine matters to the bipartisan House Ethics Committee for further review in 2021, according to a report it released last year on its work in the first quarter of 2022. Two involved Mooney.
Ethics experts say it’s highly unusual for the Office of Congressional Ethics to open two investigations into the same member and make subsequent referrals to the House Ethics Committee in one year.
The committee noted that it received referrals regarding Mooney in July and December 2021.
The first Office of Congressional Ethics probe found substantial reason to believe that Mooney used campaign money for personal expenses, which would be a violation of federal law, according to the office’s first report released in October 2021.
The second investigation found substantial reason to believe Mooney accepted an impermissible gift in — a trip to Aruba — converted campaign funds from his campaign committees to personal use, and withheld or falsified information during an ethics investigation. Mooney might have violated House rules and federal laws in potentially doing so, the office said in its second report released in May 2022.
The legal expense fund contributions weren’t included in Mooney’s original financial disclosure report filed May 9, but they were included in an amended filing submitted May 25.
Justice asked for and received a 90-day extension to file a financial disclosure report, something he’s required to do as a Senate candidate. The new due date for Justice’s report is Aug. 24.
Mooney and Justice are vying for the seat held by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who hasn’t said whether he will seek a third, six-year term.
Manchin reported earning receiving $476,483 in income in 2022 from stock he owns in Enersystems, Inc., the coal brokerage he founded in 1988. Enersystems was Manchin’s largest source of income by a wide margin, as it has been in past years.
Manchin’s 2022 financial disclosure report indicated his income totaled between roughly $523,000 and $664,000.
In previous financial disclosure reports, Manchin indicated he made roughly $2.5 million in Enersystems stock from 2017 through 2021.
Manchin, chairman of the powerful Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, has denied that his vested coal interests have influenced his policymaking.
Last month, a federal judge rejected Justice’s argument that he shouldn’t have to turn over financial information in a case in which a coal marketer says the governor and two of his coal companies haven’t paid a $1.9 million debt.
The coal marketing firm, Latrobe, Pennsylvania-based Xcoal Energy & Resources, asked for information including all financial institutions at which Justice has accounts, each account’s current balance and the amount in each at the time of the March 2021 judgment, along with all of Justice’s income sources since 2018 and all tax returns filed by or for Justice since tax year 2018.
A federal court found in 2021 a Justice coal company violated a coal supply agreement with Xcoal.
Justice had argued a 2018 order designed to keep certain records confidential in the case wasn’t sufficiently protective given interest in his financial records amid his Senate run.
Justice’s business woes have mounted in recent years.
In September 2021, Justice said his company Bluestone Resources had offered Swiss investment bank and financial services company Credit Suisse $300 million and half the value of the Justices’ coal firms to settle about $740 million in outstanding loans with the company.
The Justice family’s companies had been in talks with Credit Suisse after the downfall of London-based Greensill Capital, which loaned the family companies $850 million in May 2018. Justice said he personally guaranteed the $850 million in loans, putting him on the hook for paying back the remaining balance. Greensill filed for bankruptcy in March 2021.
Earlier last year, Bluestone Resources agreed to pay up to $320 million in recurring payments starting in June to lenders.
In April, Justice and his wife, Cathy, acknowledged debt exceeding $305 million in principal, interest, late charges and attorney’s fees to Virginia-based Carter Bank & Trust in a Virginia circuit court. Justice family attorneys later filed motions in Martinsville (Virginia) Circuit Court to set aside the confessions of judgment, arguing in part that Carter Bank had breached contractual obligations.
Carter Bank is scheduled to present an oral argument in October on why the court should deny a motion by Justice and his wife to set aside a confessed judgment.