After ethics investigators released evidence indicating Rep. Alex Mooney used campaign money for personal expenses, he responded by setting up a legal expense trust fund.
The four-term West Virginia Republican got permission from the House Ethics Committee for the fund. House ethics rules allow members to recoup legal expenses incurred in their candidacy, official duties or criminal prosecution. Any organization or individual other than a registered lobbyist or foreign agent may contribute up to $5,000 to a legal expense trust fund in a calendar year.
Such funds must be approved by the House Ethics Committee, whose membership is divided evenly among five Democrats and five Republicans.
"Representative Mooney opened a legal fund and has followed all the applicable laws including authorization from the ethics committee," campaign spokesman Mark Harris said in an email, adding that the campaign is “continuing to fully cooperate” with the House Ethics Committee.
The committee approved Mooney’s request Dec. 13 to use up to $136,768 from the legal fund to repay his principal campaign committee.
Congressional ethics experts say it’s common for members under investigation to establish a legal expense fund, even though they’re also allowed to use campaign funds to cover legal expenses related to officeholder or campaign activity.
“[I]t’s not unusual for a member who has been referred to the House Ethics Committee to create one,” said Brett Kappel, a Washington lawyer who has represented members of Congress and their staff in ethics investigations.
Harris noted the legal expense trust raises from private money. He declined to say why Mooney chose to create the trust rather than use campaign funds to cover legal fees.
Mooney faces fellow incumbent Rep. David McKinley in the Republican primary to represent the new 2nd Congressional District approved by West Virginia lawmakers after the state lost one of its House seats following the 2020 census.
Mooney has been a prolific campaign fundraiser, ending 2021 with $2.38 million on hand. That was good enough for a sizable advantage over the McKinley campaign with its $1.61 million.
Kappel said legal fees for being the subject of an ethics investigation can run into hundreds of thousands of dollars.
More than a fourth of all spending Mooney for Congress 2022 reported for the final three months of 2021, or $106,362, was paid to Washington law firm Wiley Rein LLP in October for legal services.
Harris did not respond to questions about the nature of legal services rendered. Neither Wiley Rein nor Fox Rothschild, another firm receiving money from Mooney, responded to requests for comment.
Critics say members of Congress shouldn’t be allowed to draw from the same pool of donors whose money officials allegedly misused.
Retired State Tax Department worker Jerry Payne of Ripley submitted a complaint over Mooney’s campaign spending to the Office of Congressional Ethics in August 2020. Payne said he sees the legal fund as a way for Mooney to be reimbursed for the legal consequences of illegal actions.
“Allowing a legal defense fund for stealing is akin to saying to Mooney, that's OK, Alex. We will slap you on the wrist,” Payne said.
Lawyer Donald Sherman, vice president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, argued legal funds can bolster transparency.
“[S]eparating the campaign from the legal expense fund allows potential donors to decide whether and how they want to support a candidate, and the public to explicitly examine who is supporting a Member’s defense, rather than their campaign,” Sherman said in an email.
There is “substantial reason to believe” that Mooney, 50, of Charles Town, failed to disclose required information in his federal campaign committee filings, according to an Office of Congressional Ethics report released in October.
Evidence in the office's investigation suggests Mooney impermissibly charged day-to-day meals to his campaign and allowed it to pay for personal trips in at least two instances, the agency's board concluded in its report.
Pernicious perception
Mooney’s campaign failed to disclose underlying transactions for at least $40,115 in campaign spending since 2017, according to last year’s ethics report, which cited evidence providing “reason to believe” he concealed thousands of dollars of personal use.
Previous Mooney campaign finance reports show a “clear pattern” of day-to-day individual meals not properly chargeable to the campaign, the report observed, noting frequent small-dollar meal expenditures at Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread, Taco Bell and pizza vendors near Mooney’s home and office.
The Office of Congressional Ethics said it found other local, small-dollar meal expenses obscured by deficient campaign finance reporting. The office cited 45 unitemized lump-sum reimbursements totaling $22,865 from the campaign to Mooney from January 2017 to December 2020.
The unitemized reimbursements are among hundreds of underlying purchases made by Mooney that have not been disclosed as required by Federal Election Commission regulations, according to the report. Many of these unreported expenditures were for Mooney’s personal meals while on district travel near his home or office, the report notes.
The report finds a late December 2018 trip Mooney, his wife and three children made to the Canaan Valley Resort & Conference Center in Davis as “most appropriately characterized as a multi-night, resort holiday vacation for Rep. Mooney and his family, paid for with campaign funds.” In an an interview with ethics investigators, Mooney described it as an official site visit.
“Now he’s appealed to the [House Ethics Committee] to collect money from donors again,” Payne said.
“It could easily lead to the perception that this is [another] avenue for money in politics to potentially corrupt officials,” Kedric Payne, a senior ethics director and lawyer for the nonprofit Campaign Legal Center, a government watchdog group. He is not related to Jerry Payne.
Legal expense funds are administered by an independent trustee who oversees fundraising for the trust.
The fund’s trustee is Howard Ehrlich of Springfield, Va. Ehrlich contributed $1,000 to Mooney’s campaign fund in October, according to Mooney’s latest campaign finance report filed Monday.
Ehrlich worked as an intern for Mooney in 2010 prior to his time in Congress and kept in touch with the lawmaker as a friend and supporter, Harris said.
Mooney was a Maryland state senator from 1999 to 2011.
The campaign finance report lists Ehrlich as an attorney for Mission1st Group, Inc., a military contractor that provides information technology services and systems engineering.
Ehrlich did not respond to a request for comment.
House ethics rules prohibit trustees from having any family, business or employment relationship with the trustor within two years of establishing the trust or at any time while serving as trustee.
Ehrlich said he will refrain from contributing to Mooney’s campaign while serving as legal fund trustee, according to a House Ethics Committee letter from December approving the trust agreement.
Hard to find trust
Under House ethics rules, quarterly reports listing contributors must be filed with the Legislative Resource Center in Washington.
The records are public but to view them, one must go there.
Legislative Resource Center officials said those who wish to review trust documents filed there must contact their local House member’s office so it can arrange to provide an escort for entrance into the Cannon House Office building that houses the center. Document copies cost 10 cents a page.
In other words, scrutinizing Mooney’s trust documentation requires a chaperone provided by Mooney’s office – a policy made by the House Office of the Clerk in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The center is a division of the Office of the Clerk, which performs administrative functions for the House.
Congress long has been criticized for not making all House ethics filings available electronically. The legislative branch is not subject to the Freedom of Information Act, which requires federal agencies to disclose government information to the public.
“These trust documents, as well as financial disclosure statements and periodic transaction reports of their stock trades and other dealings, should be made publicly available without cost and in a format that is easily accessible to their constituents,” Sherman said.
Federal tax law requires political organizations to register and file quarterly reports with the IRS.
The definition of political organization is broad, encompassing parties, committees and funds organized to accept contributions or spend to influence nominations, elections or appointments to public office.
Since the outcome of an ethics investigation might affect an election, members of Congress seeking reelection who create a legal expense fund usually register it with the IRS as a political organization, Kappel said.
That’s the case with Mooney’s legal expense fund, which notified the IRS in December that it is to be treated as a political organization. IRS legal expense fund quarterly reports are searchable online, though none have been posted for Mooney’s fund.
That’s not enough for congressional ethics advocates who say difficulties in tracking funds like Mooney’s are proof Congress needs to be more transparent – especially when members get help footing legal bills.
“The public has a right to know who’s financing these expense funds and how much they’re providing so they can determine if there are any conflicts of interest or improper activity,” Kedric Payne said. “The rules are close to getting that right, but there are changes needed in the disclosures.”
Ethics vs. tactics
Congressional ethics experts say fewer House members have been cooperating with ethics investigations.
Kappel said investigations are time-intensive for their subjects, compelling them to prepare as if they are criminal probes even before the Office of Congressional Ethics refers cases to the House Ethics Committee.
From 2009 to 2020, roughly a third of legislators investigated by the Office of Congressional Ethics did not cooperate with the investigation, per cases that are made public, according to the Campaign Legal Center.
That rate increased to more than half of investigation subjects refusing to cooperate as of October, the Campaign Legal Center said.
Created in 2008 after members of a congressional task force proposed an independent body in the House to increase accountability, the Office of Congressional Ethics conducts its investigations confidentially, referring them to the House Ethics Committee for further review when appropriate. In nearly all circumstances, cases the office sends to the House Ethics Committee are made public.
The Ethics Committee is perceived as “not very enforcement-minded” and more lenient than the Office of Congressional Ethics, Kappel said.
“It’s a tactical decision. It’s like, well, I’m going to cooperate with the ethics committee’s investigation,” Kappel said. “So there are practical, economic and tactical reasons why you would not cooperate with the Office of Congressional Ethics and then take your chances with the House Ethics Committee.”
The office can neither issue subpoenas nor recommend sanctions.
House rules do not set a time frame for the House Ethics Committee to complete its review.
The committee also may recommend House disciplinary action that starts with a letter of disapproval and could escalate to a fine, reprimand, censure or expulsion.
House reprimands are rare. There have been only 11 House members reprimanded since 1976, according to the House Offices of History, Art & Archives.
Jerry Payne, a Democrat, wants to see Mooney resign, citing congressional investigators’ evidence suggesting he used campaign funds on meal and vacation expenses.
But with Mooney and other members of Congress committed to defending themselves instead, congressional ethics advocates hope for a clearer view of how they’re doing it.
“While it is routine for members of Congress to demand transparency and accountability for government officials in the executive branch and corporate America, they rarely hold themselves to a similarly high standard,” Sherman said.