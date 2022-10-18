Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A company that congressional investigators say paid for a family trip to Aruba for Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., last year has aided Mooney’s campaign down the stretch run in his bid for a fifth term in Congress.

Mooney’s campaign committee paid HSP Direct LLC, an Ashburn, Virginia-based direct marketing firm, over $8,000 from July through September for marketing services, according to a quarterly campaign finance report filed last week.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you