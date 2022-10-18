A company that congressional investigators say paid for a family trip to Aruba for Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., last year has aided Mooney’s campaign down the stretch run in his bid for a fifth term in Congress.
Mooney’s campaign committee paid HSP Direct LLC, an Ashburn, Virginia-based direct marketing firm, over $8,000 from July through September for marketing services, according to a quarterly campaign finance report filed last week.
The committee, Mooney for Congress 2022, also received a $500 contribution from HSP Direct partner Matthew Schenk on Sept. 30, per the report.
Mooney’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment. Mooney is seeking to fend off Democratic challenger Barry Wendell, a former Morgantown City Council member.
Mooney has extensive personal and financial ties to HSP Direct highlighted by the Office of Congressional Ethics in its report made public in May. That report found “substantial reason to believe” that Mooney accepted an impermissible gift from the company by taking the Aruba trip.
The report also found “substantial reason to believe” that Mooney converted campaign funds from his campaign committees to personal use, and withheld or falsified information during an ethics investigation.
Mooney, 51, of Charles Town, and his family took a weeklong vacation to the Ritz-Carlton in Aruba in early March 2021 that was paid for by HSP Direct, according to Office of Congressional Ethics-cited evidence.
HSP Direct’s payment for the Mooney family’s vacation, totaling at least $10,803 in travel, lodging, meals, amenities, entertainment and activities, likely is an impermissible gift under House rules, the office said.
Mooney dismissed concerns raised by congressional staff and HSP Direct about the lack of House Ethics Committee approval for the trip, according to the office, which added that those who were aware of the trip characterized it as a family vacation.
One former unnamed Mooney staffer allegedly had to set up a personal email account for Mooney’s youngest daughter, who the office’s report said was roughly 5 or 6 years old. The email reportedly was to be used to comply with a company that HSP Direct used for COVID-19 tests needed for entry into Aruba that required email addresses for each individual tested.
The vacation included private poolside cabanas, guided tours and at least one banquet, according to the office’s collected documents.
There is no evidence that Mooney reimbursed HSP Direct for the family vacation expenses, other than a partial airfare reimbursement of $1,637, according to the office.
Mooney staffers described a house near Capitol Hill as “the HSP House” that Mooney, his family and staff used for lodging, workspace and hosting events at no cost, according to the report.
The Aruba trip was a reward to some 160 HSP Direct employees for meeting company sales goals, the Office of Congressional Ethics said. But the office noted it wasn’t aware of anyone other than the Mooneys not employed by HSP Direct who went on the trip.
The office found that, despite Mooney’s assurances he would repay HSP Direct for the trip, he reimbursed only a portion of his family’s flights to Aruba.
After the Office of Congressional Ethics’ report was released, the congressman’s office denied any improper connection between any gift and any official action taken by him. Without naming the company, Mooney’s office indicated he reimbursed HSP Direct for what Mooney believed to be more than the value of any gift to him.
Although HSP employees were only invited to stay until March 9, 2021, the Mooneys extended their trip until three days later at HSP Direct’s expense, according to the Office of Congressional Ethics. Mooney appears to have paid for his return with campaign funds, which would violate laws prohibiting personal use of campaign funds.
Mooney’s campaign committees disclosed more than $60,000 in payments to HSP Direct for “direct marketing” since January 2020, according to the report. The company contributed at least $17,750 to Mooney’s campaign committees through its political action committee since 2015, the report noted.
HSP Direct partner and CEO Jamie Hogan and his wife gave at least $28,100 to Mooney’s campaign committees since 2016, according to the report, which added that Mooney and Hogan have been friends for at least 20 years.
The Office of Congressional Ethics said Mooney and HSP Direct refused to cooperate with its investigation.
The Office of Congressional Ethics cited alleged evidence that Mooney routinely diverted official resources and staff time away from his constituents and official duties in favor of his and his family’s personal needs and, sometimes, for campaign activities.
The bipartisan House Ethics Committee, which can issue subpoenas and recommend sanctions to the full House of Representatives, is reviewing the matter following a recommendation from the nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics.
In a separate case, the House Ethics Committee also is reviewing whether Mooney used campaign money for personal expenses, which would be a violation of federal law. The office found substantial reason to believe he did, unanimously referring the case to the House Ethics Committee last year.
Mooney has built a massive fundraising advantage over Wendell. The incumbent’s campaign has raised more than $1.73 million in net contributions this election cycle, including $268,000 from July through September.
Mooney’s campaign support in the last quarter largely came from out-of-state individuals -- many who reported that they were retired -- and political action committees.
The Mooney campaign took $3,500 in campaign contributions from campaign committees for three fellow congressmen who voted with Mooney against certifying results of the Electoral College hours after last January’s deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump looking to overturn the presidential election results. Those congressmen were Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., and Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C.
Mooney’s campaign drew mining industry support, netting $2,500 in contributions from the political action committees for Alliance Coal and the National Mining Association.
The Mooney campaign also received $1,000 contributions from political action committees for American Electric Power and the National Rifle Association, and a $2,500 contribution from Toyota North America Inc.’s political action committee.
Mooney’s campaign committee entered October with roughly $724,000 on hand. The committee’s net operating expenses have totaled $3.47 million this cycle, including $123,000 in the last quarter spent largely on marketing, consulting and media production.
The campaign committee for Wendell, 72, a retired substitute teacher and former Social Security claims representative, reported just shy of $15,000 in net contributions and net operating expenses of just over $9,000 last quarter. The committee, Barry Wendell for Congress, finished the period with roughly $9,400 in cash on hand.
The Wendell campaign has reported raising roughly $21,000 in net contributions this election cycle -- just over 1% of what the Mooney campaign has amassed in the same category.