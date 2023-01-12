Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Voting on the office that investigated him

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., voted for a rules package that ethics advocates say would weaken the Office of Congressional Ethics, which released evidence following two investigations of Mooney that he might have committed ethics violations and broken federal law.

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., has voted for a rules package that ethics advocates say will weaken the nonpartisan ethics body that reported evidence that Mooney might have violated House rules and federal law.

Mooney was one of 220 Republicans who voted in the new GOP House majority for reforms that will make it harder for the Office of Congressional Ethics to maintain its board and staff.

