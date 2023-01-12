Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., has voted for a rules package that ethics advocates say will weaken the nonpartisan ethics body that reported evidence that Mooney might have violated House rules and federal law.
Mooney was one of 220 Republicans who voted in the new GOP House majority for reforms that will make it harder for the Office of Congressional Ethics to maintain its board and staff.
The rules, which passed over united Democratic opposition Monday, prevent the office from hiring new staff after one month and require four board members to sign off on any staffing decision. It also sets term limits of eight years for the independent office’s board members, a move that will force out three of four Democrat-appointed members.
More than two-dozen ethics and democracy advocacy groups signed a letter to Congress earlier this month urging members against office reforms that the GOP-majority House later approved.
“Together these changes weaken OCE to the point where the office would struggle to perform its core function, dismantling one of the only ways members of Congress are held accountable for ethics violations,” the letter stated.
Founded in 2008, the Office of Congressional Ethics generally has been viewed as more aggressive in ethics oversight than the bipartisan, self-policing House Ethics Committee to which it refers investigations.
Mooney’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
Rep. Carol D. Miller, R-W.Va., joined her fellow Republicans in voting for the package.
In a statement, Miller touted provisions in the rules package creating a bipartisan task force to review ethics rules and allowing the Ethics Committee to receive complaints directly from the public.
Not waiting for the Office of Congressional Ethics will allow credible allegations to be examined more quickly, Miller asserted.
The Office of Congressional Ethics investigates allegations of misconduct regarding House members and then makes referrals to the Ethics Committee if it determines allegations merit further scrutiny. Unlike the Office of Congressional Ethics, the Ethics Committee has the power to impose sanctions but rarely uses it. The committee’s membership is divided evenly among five Democrats and five Republicans.
Last year, the Office of Congressional Ethics released data indicating that more than a fifth of all matters it referred to the House Ethics Committee in 2021 were regarding Mooney.
The office sent nine matters to the bipartisan House Ethics Committee for further review in 2021, according to a report it released last year on its work in the first quarter of 2022. Two involved Mooney.
Ethics experts say that it’s highly unusual for the Office of Congressional Ethics to open two investigations into the same member and make subsequent referrals to the House Ethics Committee in one year.
The Ethics Committee already had noted in separate announcements that it received referrals regarding Mooney in July and December 2021. Both ensuing committee probes are unresolved.
The first Office of Congressional Ethics probe found substantial reason to believe that Mooney used campaign money for personal expenses, which would be a violation of federal law, according to the office’s first report released in October 2021.
The second investigation found substantial reason to believe Mooney accepted an impermissible gift in — a trip to Aruba — converted campaign funds from his campaign committees to personal use, and withheld or falsified information during an ethics investigation. Mooney might have violated House rules and federal laws in potentially doing so, the office said in its second report released in May 2022.
The Office of Congressional Ethics reported evidence that Mooney routinely diverted official resources and staff time away from his constituents and official duties in favor of his and his family’s personal needs and, sometimes, for campaign activities.
The office said Mooney, 51, of Charles Town, and his family enjoyed a vacation to the Ritz-Carlton in Aruba, paid for by HSP Direct LLC, an Ashburn, Virginia-based direct-mail fundraising agency to which investigators said Mooney has substantial personal and financial ties.
Mooney also might have offered false testimony and altered his calendar to conceal wrongdoing, according to evidence and testimony the office cited, noting allegations by two former staffers that Mooney tampered with or withheld evidence during the previous Office of Congressional Ethics investigation.
The first investigation found a “clear pattern” of day-to-day individual meals not properly chargeable to the campaign, the report observed, noting frequent small-dollar meal expenditures at Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread, Taco Bell and pizza vendors near Mooney’s home and office.
Mooney announced a 2024 U.S. Senate bid in November, a week after he was reelected to a fifth House term.