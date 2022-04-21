The Office of Congressional Ethics has released data indicating that more than a fifth of all matters it referred to the House Ethics Committee last year were regarding U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va.
The office sent a total of nine matters to the bipartisan House Ethics Committee for further review in 2021, according to a report it released Thursday on its work in the first quarter of 2022. Two involved Mooney.
The House Ethics Committee had already noted in separate announcements that it received referrals regarding Mooney in July and December last year.
In October, the committee released an Office of Congressional Ethics report highlighting evidence suggesting Mooney used campaign money for personal expenses, which would be a violation of federal law. The report found “substantial reason to believe” that Mooney failed to disclose required information in his Federal Election Commission candidate committee filings.
The committee announced in October it was continuing its review of Mooney on that matter.
Then in February, the committee announced it was continuing a review of Mooney regarding a matter that was transmitted to the bipartisan committee by the independent, nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics in December. The committee did not specify the matter.
The Office of Congressional Ethics investigates allegations of misconduct regarding House members and then makes referrals to the House Ethics Committee if it determines allegations merit further scrutiny. Unlike the Office of Congressional Ethics, the House Ethics Committee has the power to impose sanctions. The committee’s membership is divided evenly among five Democrats and five Republicans.
Tuesday’s quarterly report from the Office of Congressional Ethics demonstrates the infrequency of its referrals to the House Ethics Committee.
Experts said it’s highly unusual for the Office of Congressional Ethics to open two investigations into the same member and make subsequent referrals to the House Ethics Committee in one year.
“It’s just rare,” said Kedric Payne, a senior ethics director and lawyer for the nonprofit Campaign Legal Center, a government watchdog group.
The Office of Congressional Ethics and House Ethics Committee both have declined to comment on their probes into Mooney.
The office has 30 days to complete a preliminary review and 45 days to finish a second-phase review, with the option of a 14-day extension.
The committee must release Office of Congressional Ethics reports within 45 days, unless committee members extend the period by another 45 days or establish an investigative subcommittee.
But under a House rule, the committee may delay reporting requirements regarding Office of Congressional Ethics referrals if they fall within 60 days of an election in which the subject of the referral is a candidate. In Mooney’s case, that calculates to a May 23 deadline for the release of the second ethics office report since Mooney is on the ballot vying for the Republican nomination in the new 2nd Congressional District in the May 10 primary.
The four-term congressman’s campaign failed to disclose underlying transactions for at least $40,115 in campaign spending since 2017, according to last year’s Office of Congressional Ethics report, which cited evidence providing “reason to believe” he concealed thousands of dollars of personal use.
A report by national political news website Roll Call published earlier this month indicated the second investigation has focused on whether Mooney tampered with the first.
Office of Congressional Ethics investigators asked for all documents and communications connected to withholding, editing or tampering with any documents or information by Mooney, his counsel or his staff during an investigation by the office, according to Roll Call.
Requested materials included any evidence related to editing or withholding information from calendar entries in response to congressional ethics investigator inquiries, electronic notifications of changes made to Mooney’s calendar and communications about such notifications or changes to Mooney’s calendar, according to the report.
The federal False Statements Act, which carries a penalty of up to five years of imprisonment, prohibits any falsification or concealment of “material fact.”
“If a witness told the OCE that they were providing truthful and complete evidence, but then it is found that that is not true, that would be a violation of the False Statements Act,” Payne said.
Mooney campaign spokesman Mark Harris told the Gazette-Mail in July that Mooney was “cooperating fully” with the first probe, which at that point had already been referred to the House Ethics Committee.
In January, Harris told the Gazette-Mail that the campaign was “continuing to fully cooperate” with the committee, which at that point had received the second referral from the Office of Congressional Ethics.
The Office of Congressional Ethics report coinciding with the office’s first referral to the House Ethics Committee said there was a “clear pattern” of day-to-day individual meals not properly chargeable to the campaign, noting frequent small-dollar meal expenditures at Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread, Taco Bell and pizza vendors near Mooney’s home and office.
The office said it found other local, small-dollar meal expenses obscured by deficient campaign finance reporting. The office cited 45 unitemized lump-sum reimbursements totaling $22,865 from the campaign to Mooney from January 2017 to December 2020.
The report found a late December 2018 trip Mooney, his wife and three children made to the Canaan Valley Resort & Conference Center, in Davis, as “most appropriately characterized as a multi-night, resort holiday vacation for Rep. Mooney and his family, paid for with campaign funds.” In an interview with ethics investigators, Mooney described it as an official site visit.
Tuesday’s latest quarterly report from the Office of Congressional Ethics noted that the office referred three matters to the House Ethics Committee for review in the first quarter of 2022, increasing the total number of referrals for the 117th Congress to 12 so far.
That marks a significant increase from the seven referrals the office transmitted to the committee for review during the 116th Congress. But referrals from the office, which was founded in 2008, have declined from a high of 22 in the 111th Congress that ended in 2010, the first congressional term after the office was formed.
Still, Richard Painter, a corporate law professor at the University of Minnesota who served as chief ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush, said a long-term increase in political polarization has encouraged questionable ethics among members of Congress.
Painter posited that’s especially true in safe seats like those that Mooney has held. West Virginia’s loss of one of its House seats following the 2020 census has pitted Mooney against fellow incumbent Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va. in next month’s primary.
“In this polarized environment, people will defend anything from someone from their own party,” Painter said.