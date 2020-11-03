Former state lawmaker Riley Moore seemed set to defeat six-term incumbent West Virginia Treasurer John Perdue, ending Perdue’s 24-year-run in the position, according to preliminary election results Tuesday night.
Moore had received 400,946 votes counted as of midnight Wednesday, according to MetroNews. Perdue had 315,398 votes.
Moore’s victory would finally put all the state Board of Public Works seats in Republican hands.
GOP victories in 2016 left Perdue as the last Democrat on that board. On Tuesday, the preliminary 2020 results from the Secretary of State’s Office indicated all the Republican board members had held onto their seats while Moore seized the final one from Democrats.
The board’s powers include determining how much property tax public utilities like Appalachian Power must pay, and transferring state properties.
Moore, who served one term in the House of Delegates, is the nephew of U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and the grandson of the late West Virginia Republican Gov. Arch Moore.
“I wasn’t sure if I was going to come back after that last [election] loss,” he said. “And my family, my wife in particular, and my parents really wanted to see me ... they didn’t think I was done with public service and I didn’t think I was either but, you know, just having that support of my family [helped me win].
“I had a baby during this election, in June, so without the support of my family it would’ve been impossible.”
According to the latest campaign finance filings, from late October, Perdue had raised about $430,000 to Moore’s $240,000.
“We were outspent two-to-one and that certainly can get disheartening,” Moore said. “But we stuck to our plan, stuck to our guns. My dad and I went around the state in our RV, that’s how we campaigned in this coronavirus environment.”
Incumbent Republican state Auditor JB McCuskey had 467,977votes in his rematch with Democrat Mary Ann Claytor, a position that also has a seat on the board. Claytor had 232,975 votes.
McCuskey declared victory Tuesday night, saying it felt like “the culmination of four years of really, really hard work.” He first won the position in 2016.
“We started on Day One with a focus on making our state government more efficient, more effective, more transparent and, probably most of all, giving our citizens the ability to hold us as elected officials more accountable,” he said.
In a third race over a board seat, Republican Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt had 452,605 votes Tuesday as he fought back a challenge from state Sen. Bob Beach. Beach, D-Monongalia, had 246,711 votes.
Leonhardt also declared victory Tuesday night.
“Before we continue to build on our successes, I must first say I am extremely grateful to have earned your vote again,” he said in a news release. “My staff and I promise to continue to work tirelessly over the next four years to make West Virginia a better place.”
The winners of these statewide offices will serve four-year terms.
Four years ago, victories by Leonhardt and McCuskey, alongside Republican successes in other positions that sit on the board, left Perdue as the board’s sole Democrat.
Those other seats belong to the governor, attorney general and secretary of state, who are all now Republicans, and the state schools superintendent, who isn’t elected but is hired by the state Board of Education.
Before McCuskey defeated Claytor in 2016, departing auditor Glen Gainer had held the office for 25 years. Gainer had taken over from his father, who had served since 1977 and was himself a continuation of Democratic control of the office stretching back to 1928.
Leonhardt defeated the then-incumbent, Democrat Walt Helmick, in 2016. Helmick held the seat for only one term and had stepped in for Gus Douglass, a Democrat who had been agriculture commissioner for 44 years.