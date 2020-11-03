Democrat John Perdue, the 24-year incumbent West Virginia treasurer, trailed former state lawmaker Riley Moore in his reelection bid Tuesday.
Moore received 221,719 of the votes reported as of 10 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the Secretary of State's website. Perdue received 174,279.
A Moore victory could put all the state Board of Public Works seats in Republican hands. The board's powers include determining how much property tax public utilities like Appalachian Power must pay, and transferring state properties.
Incumbent Republican state Auditor JB McCuskey had 253,658 votes in his rematch with Democrat Mary Ann Claytor, a position that also has a seat on the board. Claytor had 135,125 votes.
McCuskey declared victory Tuesday night, saying it felt like “the culmination of four years of really, really hard work." He first won the position in 2016.
"We started on Day One with a focus on making our state government more efficient, more effective, more transparent and, probably most of all, giving our citizens the ability to hold us as elected officials more accountable,” he said.
Regarding Claytor, McCuskey said “she's a class act, she ran a great campaign and I have nothing but the utmost respect for her."
In a third race over a board seat, Republican Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt had 247,078 votes Tuesday as he fought back a challenge from state Sen. Bob Beach. Beach, D-Monongalia, had 142,315 votes.
Leonhardt also declared victory Tuesday night.
"Before we continue to build on our successes, I must first say I am extremely grateful to have earned your vote again," he said in a news release. "My staff and I promise to continue to work tirelessly over the next four years to make West Virginia a better place."
The winners of these statewide offices will serve four-year terms.
Four years ago, victories by Leonhardt and McCuskey, alongside Republican successes in other positions that sit on the board, left Perdue as the board's sole Democrat.
Those other seats belong to the governor, Attorney General and Secretary of State, who are all now Republicans, and the state schools superintendent, who isn't elected but is hired by the state Board of Education.
Before McCuskey defeated Claytor in 2016, departing auditor Glen Gainer had held the office for 25 years. Gainer had taken over from his father, who had served since 1977 and was himself a continuation of Democratic control of the office stretching back to 1928.
Leonhardt defeated the then-incumbent, Democrat Walt Helmick, in 2016. Helmick held the seat for only one term and had stepped in for Gus Douglass, a Democrat who had been agriculture commissioner for 44 years.