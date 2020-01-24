More file to run for office as Saturday deadline closes in

Saturday is the last day to file as a candidate for West Virginia’s May primary election. As the deadline closes in, several took time this week to put their names in the running for a number of positions across the state.
In Kanawha County, Lance Wheeler, a Republican from Charleston’s West Side, filed in an attempt to take the County Commission seat currently held by longtime Commissioner Hoppy Shores.
Wheeler and Dewayne Duncan, also a Republican from the West Side, will face off in the primary, as will Democrats Mark Hunt and Greg Childress.
Also in Kanawha County, Anne Lieberman, the former sergeant-at-arms for the West Virginia House of Delegates, filed to run for magistrate against longtime Magistrate Jack Pauley.
Lieberman was elected as the first female sergeant-at-arms in 2018. The sergeant at arms is tasked with maintaining order in the House chambers, along with any other areas of the Capitol where members conduct business.
Lieberman resigned last March after Delegate Michael Angelucci, D-Marion, accused her of saying “all Muslims are terrorists” in front of him and other lawmakers during the 2019 GOP Day at the Legislature.
Lieberman has denied making the remark. In a Facebook post after her resignation, she said she was summoned to an anti-Muslim display that was inciting anger among lawmakers.
The display included pamphlets describing “The Four Stages of Islamic Conquest,” and “Readin’, Writin’ and Jihadin’,” along with a poster showing an airplane crashing into the Twin Towers on 9/11 next to a photo of Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who is Muslim. Omar has no connection to 9/11.
Todd Chavelier, a Kanawha County teacher and football coach, also filed to run for magistrate against Rusty Casto. Casto, the former mayor of Nitro, was elected in 2016 after beating out longtime Magistrate Ward Harshbarger, who is also seeking a new seat as magistrate this year.
At that state level, former Kanawha County magistrate Tim Halloran is vying for a seat representing Charleston in the House of Delegates. Halloran retired as magistrate at the end of 2019.
Halloran was first elected in 1996, but lost the election to keep his seat in 1998. In 2000, however, voters put him back on the bench and he held the position for the next 19 years.
Also at the state level, Ronnie Jones, a former delegate, is seeking to reclaim the seat he lost in 2014. Jones, a Democrat from Hancock County, served in the House from 2010-2014. He campaigned for his seat in 2016 as the only Democrat in the race, but fell short.
Several current incumbents filed over the last few weeks to keep their seats, including Sammi Brown, D-Jefferson; Doug Skaff Jr., D-Kanawha; Caleb Hanna, R-Nicholas; Erikka Storch, R-Ohio; and Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell.
Delegate Andrew Robinson, D-Kanawha, is seeking to switch chambers and filed this week to represent Charleston in the state Senate. Robinson was elected to the House in 2016.
In Upshur County, former state senator Robert Karnes is vying to reclaim his seat in the Senate. Karnes, a Republican, was defeated by longtime Delegate Bill Hamilton in 2018’s Republican primary election. Karnes held his seat from 2015-2018.
Senators Doug Facemire, D-Braxton, and Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, filed for reelection.
Maroney, a doctor, was arrested in August on charges related to soliciting a prostitute. A jury trial was scheduled in December, but was postponed until this year. Now, a pretrial hearing is set for Feb. 28.
Also at the state level, Riley Moore, a former Republican member of the House of Delegates, filed to challenge current state Treasurer John Perdue for the position. Moore was elected to the House in 2016, but lost his reelection bid in 2018 to Delegate John Doyle, D-Jefferson.
Two more people are vying for the position of Commissioner of Agriculture. Roy Ramey, a Republican from Cabell County, and J.R. Keplinger, a Democrat from Hardy County, join others in challenging current Commissioner Kent Leonhardt for the seat.
Ramey owns Avalon Farm, in Lesage, while Keplinger has served as president of the Hardy County Commission.
Anyone looking to have their name on May’s primary election ballot must file with the Secretary of State or their local county clerk before midnight on Saturday, Jan. 25.