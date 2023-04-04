Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Tuesday that he will run for governor.

Morrisey formally announced his campaign during a 10 a.m. event at the Clarion Inn in Harper’s Ferry in Jefferson County. Gov. Jim Justice is finishing his second term and has hinted at a run for U.S. Senate.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

