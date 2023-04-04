West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Tuesday that he will run for governor.
Morrisey formally announced his campaign during a 10 a.m. event at the Clarion Inn in Harper’s Ferry in Jefferson County. Gov. Jim Justice is finishing his second term and has hinted at a run for U.S. Senate.
“I’m the only proven conservative in this race with a deep record of fighting and defeating the swamp and the political elites, successfully defending our West Virginia values, and accomplishing the big things West Virginians care about,” Morrisey said in a released statement.
Morrisey is on a growing list of Republican candidates seeking the state’s highest office, which already includes West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, State Auditor J.B. McCuskey, state Del. Moore Capito, and automobile dealer Chris Miller.
Capito is the son of U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and the grandson of former West Virginia Gov. Arch Moore. Miller is the son of U.S. Rep. Carol Miller.
Morrisey had a private practice in New Jersey in the 1990s and worked for the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce from 1999 to 2004. He unsuccessfully ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in New Jersey in 2000.
He also worked as a lobbyist in Washington, D.C., before moving to West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle in 2006.
“West Virginia is worth fighting for,” said Morrisey, who was born in New York.
Morrisey has served as attorney general since 2012, having been re-elected in 2016 and 2020. Under his leadership, the attorney general’s office has won settlements against drug companies, netting more than $1 billion to be used to fight the epidemic, according Morrisey’s statement.
“As governor, I’ll protect our jobs, fight to put more money in your pockets, advance educational excellence, supercharge economic and workforce growth, and defend families from the ravages of drugs and the woke, anti-freedom forces facing us,” Morrisey said.
Morrisey was narrowly defeated by Joe Manchin in the U.S. Senate race in 2018 and was considering another run. Justice has said in media interviews that he’s made up his mind about running against Manchin in 2024 and will make an announcement soon. U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney has already joined the race.
“Whether we are battling against the swamps of D.C. or Charleston, I’ll have your back and will uphold our shared conservative values,” Morrisey said.
After his announcement, Morrisey planned to embark on a statewide speaking tour with stops in Keyser, Kingwood and Bridgeport on Tuesday, Wheeling and Charleston on Wednesday, and Lewisburg on Thursday.
Morrisey graduated from Rutgers College with a Bachelor of Arts in history and political science in 1989. He also attended Rutgers School of Law in Newark, receiving his juris doctor in 1992.
Other Republican candidates who have filed to run for governor include Rashida Yost of Martinsburg, Edwin Vanover of Bluefield, and Terri D. Bradshaw of Gandeville, according to the Secretary of State's website.
Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.