Deputy Secretary of Revenue Mark Muchow wasn’t alarmed by West Virginia coming up about $10 million short in its personal income tax collection in November, telling state legislators the shortfall appeared to be more of a timing issue than anything else.

Overall, the government had a $112 million surplus for November, but lawmakers wanted answers about what might have caused the personal income tax shortfall and what budget issues might lay before them in the future.

Lacie Pierson covers politics.

mediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

