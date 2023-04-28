Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Gov. Jim Justice appointed Anitra Hamilton this week to the West Virginia House of Delegates 81st District to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Danielle Walker.

Walker, who represented part of Monongalia County, resigned earlier this month to become the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia. During an administration briefing earlier this week, Justice thanked Walker for her time as a member of the House.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you