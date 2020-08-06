What began as an opportunity to welcome President Donald Trump to his state ended with a surprise COVID-19 result for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday.
DeWine, 73, took a test Thursday as part of the protocol to greet Trump on the tarmac during his planned arrival in Cleveland, according to his office. The president was visiting the area for a campaign fundraiser and a visit to a nearby Whirlpool plant.
The Republican first-term governor called his result "a big surprise."
Despite the positive result, DeWine does not currently have symptoms, according to his office.
DeWine returned to Columbus and was retested, along with his wife, Fran, and some of the people on his staff with whom he works very closely. He said he called each of his seven children so they would learn of his results firsthand.
He plans to follow protocol for COVID-19 and quarantine at his home in Cedarville for the next 14 days.
"I feel fine," DeWine said during a virtual Q&A session with journalists later Thursday. "I have a headache, but I get a lot of headaches throughout my life so a headache is not anything that unusual. Otherwise I feel well."
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who also took the COVID-19 test Thursday in anticipation of greeting Trump, tested negative.
"This has been an interesting day for the DeWine family," he said, as he was asked questions ranging from what type of rapid test he was given to where he picked up the virus.
DeWine said he was unsure where he would have been exposed, since he and Fran have been living at their family home in Cedarville since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. in March.
"We are very, very careful with who we see," he said, adding that even when visiting nearby family members, he has worn a mask and kept his distance.
"It's very contagious; it's here, it lives among us," he said, noting that he had no reason to believe he had been infected.
DeWine admitted he had received some "not-so-nice" text messages Thursday as news of his positive test result spread, from people insinuating that mask use had failed to protect him.
"You're always trying to improve your odds and when you wear a mask, you improve your odds dramatically," DeWine said. "We know it does [matter]."
He said he hoped that was not the lesson people took away from his situation.
"We are all human, this virus is everywhere, this virus is very tough," he said. "Yes, you can contract it even when you are being very, very careful and even when you are wearing a mask.
He referred to a saying Fran has used as long as he's known her, which is "God helps those who help themselves."
"So you try and you do those things ... that can improve your odds, decreases your chances of getting it, but there's nothing certain in life," he said.