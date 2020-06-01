Ojeda, Swearengin, Robb square off in Dem primary for Sen. Capito's seat

While none are strangers to running for office, three hopeful Democrats are campaigning against each other in the primary to see who will challenge Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., for her seat in the general election.
Richard Ojeda is a Logan County native and former state senator who gave up his seat in 2019 for a short-lived bid for president of the United States. He became well known in 2018 for his outspoken support of educators during the 2018 West Virginia teachers strike.
Paula Jean Swearengin is an activist and advocate who previously challenged Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for his seat in 2018.
Richie Robb is a Kanawha County native and former long-time mayor of South Charleston. He previously has run for a slew of offices, including governor, West Virginia Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.
So far in the race, Ojeda has raised $31,000, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission. Robb does not have any financial statements on file with the FEC.
Swearengin has outraised both of her opponents, with nearly $250,000, nearly three-quarters of which came from small individual donations of $250 or less, according to the FEC.
“People across the country have been very giving; a lot of folks who have left West Virginia have given to the campaign because they want to come back home,” Swearengin said. “It’s very important to me that, if I get elected, when I put my feet on the desk, I will never cater to special interests. I will not be owned or beholden to anyone but the people of West Virginia.”
Swearengin and Ojeda hold a handful of similar beliefs, including legalizing marijuana and supporting unions and coal miners throughout the state.
Robb said he wants to bring more jobs to West Virginia, focusing on economic development from the ground up. He wants to see federal buildings and centers relocated to West Virginia, where, he believes, communities will flourish around them. He wants to ensure that West Virginia’s localities are considered and respected by Washington leadership, and that more federal funds can be allocated to help them.
“The main key is going out there and doing it, doing something and seeing results,” Robb said. “We need to be bringing good jobs to West Virginia and returning this state to prosperity. People say sometimes that we were always poor, and that’s not true at all. We were not always poor, and we won’t always be poor. We need to work to make that change, though.”
All three candidates support legislation to bring wider broadband infrastructure to West Virginia, an issue that has been especially relevant recently because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for connectivity.
They said they also want to see a diversified economy and more efforts to invest in different sectors, particularly those less harmful to West Virginia’s residents and environment.
“We are a state that has, unfortunately, placed all our eggs in one basket. I’m not anti-coal; I grew up in the shadows of coal mines. I know coal built this state, this country even, but we need to be looking at other opportunities,” Ojeda said. “That’s why I want to go to D.C. — to bring those opportunities back, bring decent jobs that mirror the pay and don’t let them pull the plug [on coal mining] until we have green jobs -- whatever jobs -- to replace it.”
All three candidates also support health care reform, with Swearengin and Ojeda self-proclaimed advocates for Medicare For All. In a state like West Virginia, Swearengin said, insurance and health care should not be dictated by employment, and those who need better coverage than what their employers offer need comprehensive and affordable coverage.
Robb said he believes the current health care system is deeply flawed.
“We couldn’t devise a worse system if we sat around a table and tried to come up with a failure,” he said.
He said he believes the Affordable Care Act made some necessary improvements to health care, but he isn’t convinced there will ever be a one-size-fits-all solution to such a complex issue.
“I think we can make steps in that regard, though. I like simplicity. I want something that is accessible to everyone, and that everybody can use. That in itself would be an improvement,” Robb said.
A longtime lawyer, Robb has worked with several clients who have experienced issues with the Medicare system. They have been hounded by debt collectors because of problems with the insurance processing, he said.
“If people want Medicare For All, then I want Medicare to work simply,” Robb said.
Whomever wins the Democratic Party primary most likely will face incumbent Capito in the general election. Swearengin said she believes she’s the only candidate who has a chance to defeat Capito in that race.
“You have to know how to organize and strategize, and we know how to do that. We have a true strategy to beat her, and we don’t need $2 million to do it. We don’t need to be beholden to big corporations,” Swearengin said. “We need a good, strong Congress — especially the Senate, where they make decisions like on the Supreme Court. No matter what, we’re going to keep pushing the needle and demand that our representation gets better. Even if we suffer losses, we will not give up.”