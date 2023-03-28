West Virginians with policies through the Public Employee Insurance Agency are concerned about the coverage options being presented, now that the Legislature has approved a bill to fix the agency.
The PEIA Finance Board is now tasked with implementing the requirements of Senate Bill 268, which was approved during the 86th West Virginia Legislature.
The board has developed coverage plans that reflect the bill’s mandate of an 80/20 employer-employee cost share and the requirement that spouses of active employees take their own employer’s coverage or pay out-of-pocket to use PEIA.
The bill also increased the reimbursement rate for providers to 110% of the Medicare rate, a reaction to Wheeling Hospital’s threat just before the legislative session to withdraw from the plan because of low reimbursement rates.
The board is hosting several public hearings this week to present three options to incorporate SB 268 into policy and allow policyholders the chance to provide feedback.
The first option involves a 24.2% increase in premiums for state fund employees, a 15.6% increase for nonstate fund employees, and no increase for retirees. The other two options are a blend of smaller premium increases and increased deductibles.
The first hearing was Monday at the West Virginia Culture Center at the Capitol. Others were planned for Tuesday in Huntington and Morgantown, and then Wednesday in Martinsburg. The board is to decide on one of the options at a meeting Thursday.
During Monday’s hearing, Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, said the Legislature’s approach has been called a “three-legged stool. SB 268 would bolster PEIA by returning the cost-share to 80/20, but that would be offset by a 21.25% personal income tax reduction and personal property tax rebates to all West Virginians, as well as a $2,300 pay increase for certain state employees, which also came out of the legislative session.
“Working on this in the Legislature, the No. 1 concern was how can we do this fix to PEIA but make sure that we don’t hurt our employees?” she said.
Grady, who is a teacher and a PEIA plan member, said the agency hasn’t seen premium increases since 2012.
“We absolutely know that it has to happen, because health care costs keep going up. We can’t expect our insurance rates to stay the way they are,” Grady said.
Rosa Huffman, an educator at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary, in Charleston, and a cancer survivor, was one of several policyholders to speak at Monday’s hearing. She and others said the changes will hurt public employees and expressed frustration over the hardship that is being created.
Huffman also said she was overwhelmed by how quickly the decision must be made. She and others were concerned over a lack of public input into the process.
“The time frame from your meeting last Thursday and the time that a decision and option has to be chosen is nine days, because, on day 10, open enrollment begins,” Huffman said. “I don’t know which option to tell you would be best for me because I don’t even have the time to put my personal numbers into each of these to figure out which would be best for me. I would have appreciated more time.”
She also said the pay increase approved by the Legislature is appreciated but will not cover the cost of her insurance increase. Other speakers noted that not every public employee received the pay increase and that little was done to help retirees offset rising insurance costs.
The PEIA changes come at a difficult time for Huffman, who said she is on the cusp of retirement and has dealt with uncertainty throughout her cancer treatment about what procedures would be covered.
“If the elected officials had to use PEIA, things would be different,” Huffman said.
Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, said the PEIA bill was pushed through by the Republican supermajority without much question or input from the public. Pushkin was outspoken about his concerns over the PEIA bill during the legislative session.
“Unfortunately, now that there’s a super-duper majority and, to be quite honest, an air of arrogance in the Legislature, they feel that they can pass a bill, raise premiums on our public employees, our retirees, the nonstate workers, and do so without very many questions,” Pushkin said. “During the committee process, there were very few questions. It was all worked out behind closed doors in the Republican caucus.”
Pushkin apologized to the Finance Board for the hand it was dealt by lawmakers and acknowledged the work being done to develop the best of the few options available. He also noted the absence of lawmakers from the Kanawha County district at the hearing.
“We’re being asked what’s better? A punch in the gut or a punch in the face? No option is good, but that’s the position that you were left in by the Legislature, and I apologize for that,” Pushkin said. “I feel, if they wanted public input, they’d show up and answer for their work.”
Pushkin also blasted Gov. Jim Justice for breaking a promise that he would not allow a premium increase during his tenure.
“He said, ‘Not on my watch.’ That’s an exact quote,” Pushkin said. “Well, by my calculations, we’re still on his watch and he signed the bill.”