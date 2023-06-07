Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Labor liabilities

Mine safety fine debt delinquency and layoff notice cases have contributed to Gov. Jim Justice’s coal business empire financial issues.

 Governor’s Office video screenshot

Federal prosecutors drew renewed attention last month to Gov. Jim Justice’s coal business empire money problems by saying 13 Justice family-controlled companies haven’t paid over $5 million in penalties for not taking care of mined land through environmental reclamation.

But Justice companies’ money troubles also stem from court findings they have failed to take care of workers.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.

