Federal prosecutors drew renewed attention last month to Gov. Jim Justice’s coal business empire money problems by saying 13 Justice family-controlled companies haven’t paid over $5 million in penalties for not taking care of mined land through environmental reclamation.
But Justice companies’ money troubles also stem from court findings they have failed to take care of workers.
In March, a federal court entered a roughly $1.75 million judgment against Justice family coal companies after a jury found they failed to provide required notice to full-time employees prior to laying off more than 50 of them starting in October 2019 at the Burke Mountain Mine Complex in McDowell County.
The Justice companies, including Bluestone Resources, Inc., have sought a new trial, arguing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia last month the layoff didn’t fall under federal labor law requiring such notice. The court has yet to rule on the companies’ request.
The federal labor law, the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, requires most employers with 100 or more employees to give notification 60 calendar days before plant closings and mass layoffs.
“These workers had no ever-loving warning of what was about to hit them,” said Beckley-based labor attorney Sam Brown Petsonk, who has prosecuted the case on behalf of Raleigh County resident Jules Gautier and other terminated employees. “Our people deserve better than that. We deserve companies that comply with the doggone law.”
Justice coal company attorney Steve Ruby said Bluestone believes the judgment contains errors the company has filed motions to address.
In a separate WARN case, Justice coal companies agreed to pay a $208,000 late fee after failing to make initial payments, having agreed to pay $782,000 in installments with deadlines from September 2018 through October 2019. Former employees had contended Mechel Bluestone Inc. failed to provide the required 60-day notice prior to layoffs starting in December 2011 at the Burke Mountain mine.
The layoffs occurred before Justice bought the Bluestone coal empire back from Russian mining giant Mechel in 2015 after selling it in 2009.
Justice’s net worth rose as high as $1.7 billion after he sold coal company Bluestone Resources to Russian coal producer Mechel for more than $400 million plus several hundred million dollars in Mechel stock, according to Forbes magazine.
But since Justice bought back Bluestone in 2015 for just $5 million, his net worth has plummeted, pushing him off Forbes’ list of billionaires in 2021.
Potential problems for Justice coal company workers don’t start when they’ve been laid off, according to federal mine inspectors.
The Mine Safety and Health Administration found 24 violations at the Belcher Branch Mine in Wyoming County controlled by Jim Justice’s son James C. “Jay” Justice III, during an April inspection reserved for sites with a poor compliance history.
Nine of the 24 violations were deemed “Significant and Substantial,” according to MSHA data. The MSHA uses that designation for hazards that there is a reasonable likelihood could result in serious injury.
The MSHA singled out the Belcher Branch Mine in a March news release. The agency reported it conducted an impact inspection on Feb. 1 there after the Frontier Coal Company was issued two unwarrantable failure violations in October for failing to follow an MSHA-approved roof control plan and not conducting a sufficient pre-shift examination.
The impact inspection found unwarrantable failure violations of the same standards, the MSHA said in a news release.
The MSHA lists current penalty assessments totaling over $125,000 for the mine dating back to March 2021 but an amount paid of just $767.
Coal companies controlled by Justice and his two adult children were responsible for $3.14 million in federal mine safety debt — one-fifth of all that debt nationwide — as of October, according to data obtained by the Gazette-Mail in a Freedom of Information Act request.
Department of Justice attorneys said in a court filing last month Justice’s coal companies failed to pay monthly federal mine safety fine debt payments for February through May, running up more than $409,000 in past due payments.
In April 2020, the companies consented to a payment plan mandating they pay $5.13 million to cover mine safety fine delinquencies. The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia found that the companies failed to pay or contest penalties for nearly 2,300 citations issued by the Mine Safety and Health Administration from May 2014 to May 2019.
Justice, term-limited as governor, announced a bid on his 72nd birthday last month for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Justice pledged to put his adult children in charge of his family’s business operations after taking office in 2017.
Forbes magazine staffer Christopher Helman wrote in a 2021 analysis that Justice had “long ago earned a reputation of being a businessman who never pays his bills.”
Dozens of Justice company-controlled properties are listed as up for auction due to delinquency in tax payments in auctions scheduled for next week in McDowell, Raleigh and Wyoming counties.
In September 2021, Justice said Bluestone Resources had offered Swiss investment bank and financial services company Credit Suisse $300 million and half the value of the Justices’ coal firms to settle about $740 million in outstanding loans with the company.
The Justice family’s companies had been in talks with Credit Suisse after the downfall of London-based Greensill Capital, which loaned the family companies $850 million in May 2018. Justice said he personally guaranteed the $850 million in loans, putting him on the hook for paying back the remaining balance. Greensill filed for bankruptcy in March 2021.
Earlier last year, Bluestone Resources agreed to pay up to $320 million in recurring payments starting in June to lenders.
In April, Justice and his wife, Cathy, acknowledged debt exceeding $305 million in principal, interest, late charges and attorney’s fees to Virginia-based Carter Bank & Trust in a Virginia circuit court.
Last month, Justice family attorneys filed motions in Martinsville (Virginia) Circuit Court to set aside the confessions of judgment, arguing in part that Carter Bank had breached contractual obligations.
In March, a Randolph County Circuit Court filing listed an unpaid sum of $861,035 owed by the governor to Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc.
The bank’s move followed a court case in which the bank said Bluestone Resources defaulted on loans taken out to buy equipment.
In an April administration briefing, Justice said the $861,035 judgment would be paid but dismissed the bank’s move as a “political grandstand.”