As the fiscal year will soon come to a close, the budget for the Public Employees Insurance Agency fund is certainly headed for the red.
The PEIA fund is looking at a more than $100 million shortfall at the end of the fiscal year, according to figures presented Thursday during the June West Virginia Retiree Health Benefit Trust Fund and PEIA Finance Board meeting.
As revenue and investment figures continue to trend downward with a week to go until the end of the fiscal year, and expenses around $24 million past projections up to April, PEIA interim director and chief financial officer Jason Haught said the current end-of-year outlook has not improved since the board’s last meeting in March.
“Obviously, these are some very unfavorable numbers that we’ve been seeing since the last board meeting — there’s been no change,” Haught said.
With health and living costs driven up due to an ongoing pandemic and inflation, along with the very uncertain economic future in the United States, board members discussed projections that don’t bode well for the state’s taxpayers, public employees and retirees. And all of this with the long-term future of the fund headed for certain budget allocation increases.
Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association, asked board members to consider that while the short-term outlook is bleak, they must consider what will happen to the fund in the coming years. Gov. Jim Justice has pledged to not raise premiums as long as he’s in office, but Lee reminded the board the current governor will be gone in about 30 months.
In an interview following the meeting, Lee said while he’ll continue to applaud the governor for his work to keep the fund afloat during his time in office, stakeholders must work together to ensure the fund is solvent in 2025 and beyond.
“This is a long-term problem that needs a long-term solution,” Lee said.
Continued volatility in the marketplace, coupled with increasing inflation, creates great uncertainty for everyone invested in the PEIA fund, Lee said. The union president said there’s increased concerns for state retirees.
“That’s one of the areas that scares me to death — of what the long-term effect of PEIA is going to have on our retirees who live on a fixed income,” Lee said. “They can’t absorb [premium] increases because they’re not getting any increases in their retirement benefits.”
Haught said during the meeting that they’ll continue to work with state leadership and the budget office to address employee and retiree concerns, noting that operations will likely be different under a new governor.
Justice has continued to champion a billion-dollar budget surplus coming this fiscal year. Lee said he “would hope” state lawmakers and the governor consider sending some of that revenue to shore up the PEIA fund.