The finance board of the West Virginia Public Employee Insurance Agency on Thursday approved a coverage plan to meet the requirements of Senate Bill 268.
The board had been considering three different scenarios, ranging from a straight premium increase to options that included a blend of smaller premium increases, higher deductibles, higher prescription copays and out-of-pocket costs. The board hosted four public hearings across the state this week to gain public input.
On Thursday, the board opted for the straight premium increase: 24.2% for state employees, 15.6% for non-state employees and no increase for retirees.
“Based on comments at the hearings and everyone I talked to, everybody was for option one,” Board Member Jason Myers said.
Spouses of PEIA employees who have insurance available through their own employer will have to take that coverage or buy into PEIA at a cost ranging from $139 to $149, depending on the plan.
The changes in the plan are the result of a requirement in SB 268 that PEIA return the employer-employee cost share percentage to 80/20. The agency hasn’t seen a premium increase since 2012, lawmakers said.
The bill also set the reimbursement rate for providers at 110% of the Medicare rate to ensure that hospitals continue to accept PEIA coverage.
“We still have a lot of work to do. The Legislature still has a lot of work to do,” said Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association.
Throughout the legislative session, Lee has been a vocal advocate of using $74 million from the PEIA Rainy Day Funds to offset premium increases, particularly for retirees.
The finance board did not have an easy task in figuring out how to incorporate the broad mandates of SB 268 into a workable policy, said Fred Albert, president of the American Federation of Teachers – West Virginia.
“I think what was handed to you by our legislators was a major disservice to our public employees. A 24.2% premium increase all at once is a heavy lift for our employees, who have given their lives to the students and families of this state,” Albert said.
Pay rates are higher in states that border West Virginia, Albert said. The state has 1,544 educator job openings that are being filled by substitutes who aren’t always certified to teach the subject they’re covering, he said.
“Why do we have that? Because our pay is not attracting young people into this profession. It’s causing people … who could retire to maybe leave earlier. They’re finding other jobs or they’re just saying, ‘I’ve had enough,’” Albert said.
Along with the bill to fix PEIA, the Legislature also approved a $2,300 pay increase for teachers, school service personnel and state troopers, but Albert said it was more accurate to call it a “pay shift.”
“Our employees are still going to the grocery store and paying higher prices for groceries, higher prices for fuel, higher prices for utilities. And some of our support staff and some of our teachers are not going to realize any increase on their paycheck,” Albert said.
The bill, which put the problem on the backs of public employees, is only a bandage, Albert said. A permanent funding source must be identified to fix problems in the long term, he said.
“We’ll be here again. We all know that,” he said. “We can see more train wrecks coming down the track.”
