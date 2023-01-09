Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Cynthia Persily

Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Cynthia Persily of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission provides lawmakers with an overview of the Health Sciences and Rural Health Report Sunday during an interim meeting of the Legislative Oversight Commission on Education Accountability.

 WILL PRICE | W.Va. Legislative Photography

Keeping West Virginia medical students in-state once they graduate continues to be a struggle, according to a report given to lawmakers on Sunday.

Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Cynthia Persily of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission provided lawmakers with an overview of the Health Sciences and Rural Health Report during an interim meeting of the Legislative Oversight Commission on Education Accountability.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

Tags

Recommended for you