As of Tuesday morning, a total of 394,476 people had voted in the general election in West Virginia, according to data provided by the Secretary of State’s Office.
Of the total votes cast by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, 163,489 were cast by registered Democrats and 147,665 by registered Republicans, according to data. Another 83,322 votes were cast by people not registered to either major party.
The majority of those votes, 253,243 of them, were cast in-person during early voting, with the remaining 141,233 cast by absentee ballots.
The data shows more Democrats voted absentee, and more Republicans voted early in-person. The Secretary of State’s data showed 78,382 Democrats voted absentee, compared to 35,683 Republicans and 27,168 other party voters.
A total of 111,982 Republicans voted in-person during early voting, and 85,107 Democrats and 56,164 other party voters used the same method to cast their ballots.
The more than 394,000 votes cast represent a 31.1% total voter turnout the morning before voters could visit their local polling precincts to cast ballots on the final day to vote in the 2020 general election.