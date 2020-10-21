Early in-person voting began Wednesday in West Virginia. In Kanawha County, voters lined up around the block at the Voters' Registration on Charleston's Quarrier Street, and some waited several hours to cast their ballots.
In addition to the registration office, Kanawha voters may cast their early ballots at: the Cross Lanes sheriff's detachment, Belle Town Hall, St. Albans City Hall, Sissonville Library, Elkview Community Center, Marmet Town Hall and Nitro Police Department.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The last day to vote early in person is Oct. 31.