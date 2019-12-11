Poll: 59 percent of West Virginians oppose impeachment

While more Americans than not support the impeachment of President Donald Trump, 59 percent of West Virginians believe Democrats in the House of Representatives should drop it, new polling says.
About 34 percent of those sampled said otherwise, while seven percent said they were unsure.
The findings, gathered by Research America Inc., also show 61 percent of West Virginians support Trump compared to 38 percent who disapprove of the job he’s doing.
The research is based on interviews with 500 registered voters, completed online and over the phone, between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10. The data has a margin of error of 4.4 percent.
The data contrasts national polling, which shows more Americans support Trump’s impeachment than oppose it.
For instance, poll aggregation by FiveThirtyEight, a data-driven politics blog, finds an average of 48 percent of Americans support the impeachment while 45 percent do not.
Similarly, 53 percent of Americans disapprove of the job Trump is doing compared to 42 percent who approve — a stark difference from the West Virginia-specific data.
West Virginia’s delegation to the House of Representatives has indicated all members will oppose the two articles of impeachment House Democrats introduced Tuesday.
Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., referred to the inquiry as a “divisive sham impeachment” on social media Tuesday. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., called on House Democrats to “drop the this sham impeachment” as well Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va. had not responded with a statement as of press time. While McKinley has not explicitly shared a decision, he has made recent comments signalling opposition.