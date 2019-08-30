Poll shows Gov. Justice's approval rating within margin of error

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS -- Gov. Jim Justice maintains a firm lead over the gubernatorial primary, but polling data released Friday shows his approval rating barely above water and within the margin of error.
According to the MetroNews Dominion Post West Virginia Poll, released at the state Chamber of Commerce’s annual business summit held at The Greenbrier resort, about 42 percent of voters approve of Justice, compared to 40 percent who don’t.
The data stems from interviews with more than 500 registered voters between Aug. 14 and Aug. 22. The data has a margin of error of 4.4 percent.
Despite the lackluster approval numbers, Justice wields a commanding lead over his primary challengers.
The data shows 53 percent of likely Republican primary voters would support Justice, compared to 19 percent for Woody Thrasher and 12 percent for Mike Folk.
However, Rex Repass, president of Research America Inc., cautioned the primary data is less reliable than the approval data given a smaller sampling size and the span between Friday and the May gubernatorial primary.
Should U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., wade into the race, as he has hinted at in recent months, he would enter with a 10-point advantage over Justice (49 percent to 39 percent), poll data suggests.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.