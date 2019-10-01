Positive September revenue numbers help cut state budget shortfall

In the third month of the 2019-20 budget year, state revenue collections finally ended up in the black for September, according to reports from the governor’s office and state Senate.
For the month, the state collected $477.27 million in revenue, coming in $20 million, or 4 percent, above estimates.
The positive revenue month cuts the state’s budget deficit year-to-date to $29.8 million, after revenue collections in July and August came up short of estimates.
Last week, Deputy Revenue Secretary Mark Muchow told legislators to expect a bump in September, with the last day of August falling on a Saturday. He said that would push many taxes due on the last day of each month into September collections.
“I think the numbers in September will be closer to estimates than they are today,” he said. “That will help cut into the shortfall for the year-to-date.”
Of the two biggest sources of tax revenue, personal income tax collections of $477.27 million missed estimates by about $244,000, while sales tax collections of $125.82 million topped estimates by $1.62 million.
September severance tax collections of $33.91 million exceeded estimates by about $411,000.
However, year-to-date severance tax collections of $59.25 million are running $26.4 million below estimates, a 31 percent shortfall.
Muchow last week blamed downturns in coal exports and natural gas prices, along with court actions halting construction of two major natural gas pipelines, for turning 12 percent revenue growth in 2018-19 into a deficit early in the 2019-20 budget year.
Justice, in a statement Tuesday, said of the revenue report, “More than anything, what this shows is that we always need to remember that we have to live within our means. Last year, we set an all-time record for the greatest one-year revenue growth in the history of our state.”
Justice, who last year frequently staged press conferences to announce strong revenue months, sometimes with flower leis for participants, had not put out releases during the down months.
Beginning in June, however, in the midst of a leadership feud with Justice, the Senate began preemptively releasing state revenue reports.
On Tuesday morning, the two parties effectively raced to release the September report, with the governor’s office getting the jump by some 45 minutes.
In his statement Tuesday, Justice said, “Naturally, we were bound for a dip eventually. We saw our numbers turn around for the good again here in September. But, if nothing else, our first quarter this year shows that we have to continue to err on the side of caution.”