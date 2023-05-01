Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Interruptions still an issue

Prescription drug coverage interruptions linger as an issue for retirees of Gov. Jim Justice's coal business empire, according to the United Mine Workers of America.

 Governor's Office video screenshot

Prescription drug coverage interruptions for retirees of Gov. Jim Justice’s coal companies are a lingering concern for miner advocates, nearly four years into a federal lawsuit over them.

United Mine Workers union spokeswoman Erin Bates said Monday that some of its members have made calls in the past week saying they have had issues with their coverage.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you