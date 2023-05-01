Prescription drug coverage interruptions for retirees of Gov. Jim Justice’s coal companies are a lingering concern for miner advocates, nearly four years into a federal lawsuit over them.
United Mine Workers union spokeswoman Erin Bates said Monday that some of its members have made calls in the past week saying they have had issues with their coverage.
The continued interruptions reported by the UMW come despite a September agreement requiring Justice Energy Inc. to deposit $175,000 into an escrow account to safeguard payment of health care and prescription drug coverage benefits for retirees as well as active and laid off employees.
The escrow account was made available for the Justice company to draw upon to avoid any health benefit service interruptions, with a requirement to replenish the withdrawn account within 10 days.
“Our hope is that with this escrow account we will be able to rectify any concerns going forward,” Bates said in an email last week.
The UMW and retired miners said in the federal lawsuit in November that Justice coal companies defrauded them by proposing the $175,000 funding amount amid labor negotiations to induce the union into a collective bargaining agreement while knowingly intending not to comply with the provision.
In January, the case in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia was stayed for a six-month period upon a request from the parties, according to an order from Senior U.S. District Judge David A. Faber.
The union and the four retiree plaintiffs — James E. Graham II of Monroe County; Dennis Adkins of Jacksonville, North Carolina; Roger Wriston of Fayette County; and David Polk of Wyoming County say the Justice companies have repeatedly failed to provide timely prescription drug coverage to retirees.
Their grievance has gained renewed scrutiny following Justice launching his candidacy for the U.S. Senate last week.
Retirees and their dependents began contacting the UMW about unpaid medical and prescription drug bills in late 2017, according to the union.
The companies told the UMW they were switching insurance carriers. In March or April 2018, new insurance cards were issued to the companies’ retirees, the union said in a June 2019 letter to Justice’s Bluestone Energy Group.
Members continued going without treatment and refraining from filling prescriptions after the new insurance cards were distributed, the union said in the 2019 letter, reporting some members learned from their insurance provider that their claims were covered but the companies’ self-funded account lacked money to pay the bills.
The union and four retired miners filed their 2019 federal lawsuit to enforce that agreement.
In January 2020, the four miners and the union reached a deal with Justice Energy Company, Keystone Service Industries, Bluestone Coal, Double-Bonus Coal Company and Southern Coal Corporation to resolve the miners’ motion for a preliminary injunction ordering the companies to provide medical and prescription drug benefits.
Over the next 14 months, the parties worked to resolve outstanding claims until reaching an agreement to resolve the lawsuit in March 2021.
Less than six weeks later, the union and the four retired miner plaintiffs told a federal judge the companies again were failing to provide drug coverage.
In June 2021, the union and retirees submitted another filing alleging the companies had allowed a lapse in drug coverage for the 10th time in less than nine months.
The following month, the plaintiffs withdrew a motion for contempt they filed against the companies after conferring with them, according to a court filing. They indicated they would renew their motion if the companies failed to comply with a March 2021 order from District Judge David A. Faber requiring the companies to provide uninterrupted healthcare and prescription drug coverage to retirees and their dependents.
The UMW has told the court that retirees have been given no warning that their drug coverage would be canceled.
Steven Ruby, a lawyer for the companies, did not respond to a request for comment.
Ruby has said prescription payments through a third-party administrator sometimes have been unavailable.
In those cases, Ruby has said, the companies have paid the cost.
Ruby has said he could not explain the cause of repeated critical prescription health coverage lapses.
Bates estimated Monday 300 members have been affected.
Upon taking office in 2017, Justice said he would put his children in charge of his family’s business operations.
Last Thursday, Justice and his wife, Cathy, acknowledged debt exceeding $305 million in principal, interest, late charges and attorney’s fees to Virginia-based Carter Bank & Trust in a Virginia circuit court.
The governor has suggested in court proceedings and interviews since taking office that he remains familiar with his coal companies’ operations.
Justice and his adult children, Jillean Justice and James “Jay” Justice III, were listed by the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration as controllers of mines for which there were over 400 delinquent penalties as of October, per agency data.
Double-Bonus Coal Co. retiree and Wyoming County resident Pinkey Mullens, 69, who is in remission from leukemia, said last week he’d found that his coverage wasn’t working again earlier this month when trying to pick up a prescription of an antibiotic used to control diarrhea stemming from his bone marrow transplant. The interruption was resolved the next day, Mullens said.