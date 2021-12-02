The Build Back Better budget plan under consideration in the U.S. Senate is many things to many people.
To proponents, it’s a boon for climate resilience, with more than 30% of its $1.85 trillion carved out for climate and clean energy spending. To opponents, it’s an inflation risk poised to add to the national debt.
To Jason Walsh, the core of the 10-year spending plan is clear.
“It is, first and foremost, a jobs bill,” said Walsh, who’s been lobbying for the bill’s passage as executive director of the BlueGreen Alliance, a national group of labor unions and environmental activists.
Walsh touts the bill’s $110 billion allotment for clean energy technology, manufacturing and supply chains.
“That’s really important for West Virginia,” Walsh said. “That’s really important for a lot of states. We have paid little attention to our manufacturing capability as a country for some time, and it shows.”
Accompanying the potential for sweeping federal investment in clean energy manufacturing is the threat that West Virginia is being left behind in an increasingly clean energy economy, he said.
West Virginia ranks 39th nationally in clean energy jobs, 42nd in renewable electricity capacity and 48th in energy efficiency, while being more than five times more reliant on coal as an electricity source than the national average and having the highest carbon dioxide emissions rate in the country, according to an analysis released Thursday by the Clean Energy Business Network.
The Washington, D.C.-based group is an initiative of the Business Council for Sustainable Energy, a coalition of companies and trade associations from the energy efficiency, natural gas and renewable energy sectors.
Economists are increasingly touting fiscal benefits of quickening a transition to renewable energy.
A September paper published by an economic research institute at the University of Oxford found that a rapid energy transition could result in savings of $26 trillion worldwide, compared to the costs of keeping the present energy mix.
“Most energy-economy models have historically underestimated deployment rates for renewable energy technologies and overestimated their costs,” the paper states.
Walsh singled out the Build Back Better bill’s $320 billion allotment for 10-year expanded tax credits for utility-scale and residential clean energy, transmission and storage, clean passenger and commercial vehicles, and clean energy manufacturing.
The BlueGreen Alliance recently released an estimate that manufacturing and industrial investments in the Build Back Better Act would support 1.27 million jobs over the 10-year lifespan of the legislation.
The organization’s modeling estimated that lead service line replacements enabled by the bill’s $9 billion for lead-remediation projects would spark 133,800 jobs over 10 years.
Energy efficiency, resiliency and renewable energy upgrades for public and nonprofit buildings supported by the bill would create 33,450 jobs over 10 years, according to the group’s estimates. Investments in community and worker resilience programs, like those overseen by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, would result in more than 600,000 jobs over 10 years.
Walsh predicted that the bill would provide job access, as well as job quality, citing its prevailing-wage and apprenticeship requirements for clean energy tax incentives.
Prevailing-wage laws mandate that wages for construction workers on public works projects reflect area wages for similar jobs.
“[I]t really matters what kind of jobs those are,” Walsh said.
Walsh takes issue with the objection of Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., to the bill’s $4,500 tax credit for consumers who buy electric vehicles made at union facilities that supplements other tax credits for the vehicles.
Likely a decisive vote on the spending plan in a Senate evenly divided between Democrat and Republican caucuses, Manchin said during a visit to the Toyota plant in Buffalo last month that the tax incentive for electric vehicles made at union facilities constitutes “using everyone’s tax dollars to pick winners and losers.”
Toyota opposes that provision of the bill.
“We are really at an inflection point in this country about the future of the auto industry where the choices we make now, particularly as the industry pivots to electric vehicles, will really influence whether American workers benefit from this ... and whether the jobs will be high quality,” Walsh said.
The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives passed the bill last month. It’s likely to undergo significant changes in the Senate, where Manchin has signaled opposition to including climate and social safety provisions in the bill, such as a fee on methane emissions from petroleum and natural gas systems and paid family and medical leave.
Manchin has argued that the former provision is unfair to petroleum and natural gas producers and that paid leave should not be approved through the budget reconciliation process. That’s the track Democrats have chosen for the bill, since it requires only a simple majority in the Senate for passage and no Republicans support the measure.
The climate policy firm Energy Innovation estimated that the methane fee would be responsible for 65% of the legislation’s reduction of industrial greenhouse gas emissions from 2023 to 2050.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has set a goal of advancing the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk to sign into law before Christmas.
Contending that West Virginia could enjoy a manufacturing boost as it chips in to an economy changing to avoid the worst effects of climate change, Walsh said he sees the Build Back Better plan as a gift Congress can’t afford not to deliver.
“This is not just nice-to-have legislation,” Walsh said. “It’s must-have legislation.”