Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

An outgoing Putnam County commissioner resigned from office late last week, the same day the county’s prosecutor filed a petition calling for his removal.

Putnam County prosecuting attorney Mark Sorsaia filed a petition around 4:30 p.m. Friday in Putnam County Circuit Court asking a judge to remove commissioner Ronald Reagan Foster from office.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you