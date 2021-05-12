After serving almost seven years in the West Virginia House of Delegates as a Democrat, Delegate Mick Bates has changed his party affiliation to Republican.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, announced the move in a news release welcoming Bates to the GOP Wednesday afternoon.
Bates changed his party affiliation Wednesday morning at the Raleigh County Courthouse in Beckley.
“Mick has always been a pro-business delegate, and we certainly welcome his credentials and his experience as a small business owner to the party,” Hanshaw said. “This is an unprecedented time for the House of Delegates, with the largest Republican majority the state has ever seen, and as we continue to do the work of making West Virginia the easy choice for people and businesses to call home, the Republican Party will only continue to grow.”
The West Virginia Republican Party sent out a tweet welcoming Bates to the GOP welcoming him to the party as well.
Bates did not provide comment in the news release. The Gazette-Mail reached out to Bates for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Bates’s party switch adds one more person to the already historical ratio of Republicans to Democrats in the House, where Republicans have a super majority.
With the addition of Bates, there now are 78 Republicans in the House and 22 Democrats.
The super majority means that more than two-thirds of the members of the House, that’s 67 delegates, are members of the same party.
Bates, 50, is a physical therapist by trade and is the owner and chief executive officer of BODYWORKS, which operates health, fitness, and rehabilitation centers in Beckley and Pineville.
He also is president of Praxis Corp.
He and his wife, Pamela, are parents to four teenagers.
Bates represents District 30, which includes a portion of central Raleigh County, including the city of Beckley.
Voters in Raleigh County first elected Bates to the House in 2014, and he has been re-elected in every election since.