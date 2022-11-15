United States Rep. Alex X. Mooney, R-W.Va., is running for the U.S. Senate.
Mooney announced on WVMetroNews’ Talkline program Tuesday morning that he will run for the seat currently held by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in the 2024 general election.
Mooney, 51, of Charles Town, made the announcement just a week after routing Democratic challenger Barry Lee Wendell in the race to represent the new 2nd Congressional District in the House of Representatives, securing a fifth term. In May, Mooney defeated fellow incumbent Rep. David B. McKinley, R-W.Va., in a primary showdown to lock up the GOP nomination.
Mooney, a Maryland state senator from 1999 to 2011, has amped up criticism of Manchin in recent months and presented himself for much of his time in Congress as an acolyte of former president Donald Trump.
Manchin has not yet declared whether he will run for a third full six-year term in the Senate.
Mooney has opposed the right to an abortion throughout his political career, introducing legislation that would declare that the Constitution guarantees a “right to life” vested in each human being from the moment of fertilization. Mooney hailed the Supreme Court’s June decision that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion.
The four-term congressman opposed the Manchin-supported Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act set to allot over $1.5 billion for West Virginia to invest in roads, bridges, public transit, ports and airports. Mooney also opposed the Inflation Reduction Act, which included an unprecedented $369 billion in U.S. climate and clean energy funding.
Mooney is the subject of two unresolved House Ethics Committee investigations after the nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics referred the probes to the committee.
An Office of Congressional Ethics report released in May found “substantial reason to believe” that Mooney accepted an impermissible gift in the form of a trip to Aruba, converted campaign funds from his campaign committees to personal use, and withheld or falsified information during an ethics investigation.
The Office of Congressional Ethics reported evidence that Mooney routinely might have violated House rules and federal laws in potentially doing so, according to the report released by the bipartisan House Ethics Committee, a separate body from the independent, nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics.
The office cited evidence that Mooney routinely diverted official resources and staff time away from his constituents and official duties in favor of his and his family’s personal needs and, sometimes, for campaign activities.
The office’s report said Mooney’s staff members rarely, if ever, were compensated for the “substantial time and effort” they spent serving the Mooney family. The report said they sometimes were forced to absorb costs from personal errands or work extra hours to make up for lost time.
