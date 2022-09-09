Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Republican U.S. Rep. Carol Miller's staff say the congresswoman made a “technical error” in failing to report for almost a year at least $217,000 worth of her husband's stock market transactions.

Rep. Miller's delayed reporting of Matthew Miller's 2021 stock sales is in violation of the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012, Business Insider first reported Thursday.

