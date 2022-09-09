Report: Rep. Miller's delayed report violates federal transparency act Staff reports Sep 9, 2022 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Miller Courtesy photo Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Republican U.S. Rep. Carol Miller's staff say the congresswoman made a “technical error” in failing to report for almost a year at least $217,000 worth of her husband's stock market transactions.Rep. Miller's delayed reporting of Matthew Miller's 2021 stock sales is in violation of the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012, Business Insider first reported Thursday.The law requires members of Congress to file disclosures within 45 days of making a stock transaction or financial trade by themselves, their spouse or a dependent child, according to the report.Rep. Miller reported Matthew Miller made 21 separate stock transactions throughout 2021, according to the transaction report Miller filed Sept. 2.The transactions were worth between $217,021 and $805,000, according to the report.Tatum Wallace, Rep. Miller's communications director, told Business Insider there had been a technical error when completing her previous yearly disclosure.“It has since been rectified and we're working with the [House Committee on Ethics] to make sure everything is correct,” Wallace told the outlet. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Carol Miller Transaction Commerce Insider Matthew Miller Congresswoman Wallace Error Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesKanawha judge denies injunction to block Senate, Capitol Police from stopping recordingsFound in dozens of WV public water systems, PFAS provoking more aggressive action in other states and at federal levelOperating at capacity, Kanawha animal shelter struggling with dogsFormer Ohio Valley University official says transcripts disappeared, but others contestGazette-Mail: The dismantling of Justice's COVID regimeRyan Pritt: A volleyball rule meant to be brokenDear Abby: Wife fights losing battle versus husband and his momM.R. Litman: Abortion ban bad for women and for business (Opinion)Week Two: Big 12 2022 football notes and picksMEC football: Charleston downs Fairmont State in quadruple overtime to earn first win See More of the Social Marketplace