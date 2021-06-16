U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., is under investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics for potential campaign violations, political news website Roll Call reported Tuesday evening.
Investigators with the office are looking at whether Mooney’s campaign misspent $49,000 in campaign funds for “personal pursuits” and failed to properly report required information in his Federal Election Commission filings, Roll Call reported, citing an anonymous source “familiar with the inquiry and related documents."
Federal law and House rules prohibit members from spending campaign funds for personal use.
Mooney and a campaign representative did not respond to requests for comment from Roll Call, nor did a spokesperson for the Ethics Office.
According to the report, investigators are looking into expenditures Mooney’s campaign made at St. James Parish and St. Zita’s gift shop at the parish in Charles Town, listed as Mooney’s home town.
“Mooney’s campaign has spent over $19,000 since 2018 at St. James and St. Zita’s, according to campaign finance disclosures,” Roll Call reported.
Another four payments for more than $2,500 were made to Mooney’s campaign, but they campaign did not provide disbursement descriptions, according to the report.
Roll Call reported Mooney’s campaign spent more than $6,100 on travel at resorts and hotels in the Mountain State, including at Smoke Hole Caverns and Log Cabin Resort, Ace Adventure Resort and Canaan Valley Resort.
Mooney also spent more than $1,900 in campaign money at Chick-fil-A over the course of 53 transactions, many of which took place near his residence, and he spent more than $4,500 at Rooster’s Amish Shed on three equipment purchases in 2018, Roll Call reported.
West Virginians first elected Mooney to Congress in 2014. It was Mooney’s first time holding office in West Virginia.
Prior to being elected to Congress representing the Mountain State, he served in the Maryland state Senate for 12 years, from 1999 to 2011, and served as chairman of the Maryland Republican Party.
Mooney created an exploratory committee to run for Congress, representing Maryland, in 2012, but ultimately decided not to run against Republican incumbent Rep. Roscoe Bartlett, who went on to lose the general election to Democrat John Delaney.