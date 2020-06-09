Republican gubernatorial race: Justice turns back primary challenge

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice appeared well on his way to passing his first reelection test Tuesday as primary election results were reported to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
The incumbent governor was leading a pack of seven Republican candidates by a significant margin early in the evening, and The Associated Press called the GOP primary in Justice’s favor just after 8:30 p.m., a little more than an hour after polling places throughout the state closed.
When The Associated Press called the race at 8:34 p.m., Justice had 20,106 votes out of a total of 32,967 that had been reported. He was followed by Bridgeport engineer and his former commerce secretary Woody Thrasher, who had 5,679 votes. Former state lawmaker and airline pilot Mike Folk, of Martinsburg, had 4,847 votes.
Doug Six, a Wetzel County poultry farmer, had 775 votes. He was followed by Brooke Lunsford, a cable fiber optics specialist from Cabell County, with 705 votes; Shelby Jean Fitzhugh, a retired real estate agent from Martinsburg, with 579 votes; and Charles Sheedy Sr., a retired Division of Highways administrator, with 276 votes.
If the results stand, it would mark the first time Justice won an election as a Republican. In 2016, West Virginians elected Justice to the Governor’s Office as a Democrat. He switched parties in July 2017, after he took office.
A campaign spokesman for Justice did not respond to the Gazette-Mail’s request for accessibility to talk with the governor on primary election night.
Tuesday morning, Justice, using his personal Twitter account, @JimJusticeWV, retweeted a message from President Donald Trump, who said “Vote today for Big Jim, a great Governor. Love West Virginia!”
The governor likewise returned support for the Republican president during an 8 p.m. campaign conference call, livestreamed on Facebook and accessible by phone. During his speech, Justice said, “We’ve got to be sure to elect our president back.”
Justice spent most of his speech talking about West Virginia’s response to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, saying West Virginians have done good work in limiting the virus’ spread.
He didn’t mention the campaign or the state election directly, other than making a joke when his phone rang during his speech that he hoped it wasn’t Thrasher or Folk trying to get in touch with him.
To end his speech, Justice said the stars were aligning in West Virginia’s favor heading out of the pandemic.
“Our economy is still solid ... and it’s all because of you,” Justice said. “In every way, I thank you for your support, your love and your prayers for Cathy and I. But I absolutely want to promise you just this — and I truly believe this and this is not pie in the sky, in all of my heart — that West Virginia is poised to come out of this terrible pandemic economically in rock-solid shape.”