High natural gas prices have fueled severance tax collections, contributing to the state’s overall good financial position, but collections may slow as prices drop in the second half of the year, West Virginia Department of Revenue officials told lawmakers this week.
Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy and Deputy Secretary Mark Muchow gave a report to the Joint Committee on Finance Monday, ahead of the start of the 86th West Virginia Legislature, set to begin Wednesday.
Hardy said the department was putting the finishing touches on the governor’s budget bill, which will be introduced to lawmakers Wednesday.
“The numbers are eye-popping and they’re historic numbers,” Hardy said.
In December, state revenue was up 9% versus the same time last year and 21.2% for the year to date, Hardy said.
Halfway through the fiscal year, severance tax collections are up 113%, Hardy said.
“You may not know this, everybody sort of focuses on coal when you talk about the severance tax, 70% of our severance tax revenue now is from natural gas,” Hardy said. “We always watch the coal prices, but obviously Mark and his crew are watching those natural gas prices very carefully.”
Muchow said severance tax collections so far this fiscal year are $1.06 billion, up from less than $250 million at the same time two years ago.
The increases came from the price of natural gas and coal, not from manufacturing increases, Muchow said. Natural gas production in 2022 was up about 5% over the previous year, making it the slowest year in the last 12 to 13 years, when the average annual increase was 20% to 30%, he said. Coal production was up about 6% this year, he said.
On the other hand, the average unweighted cost of natural gas was 400% higher than two years ago, Muchow said. And while coal sits at $77 a ton now, it’s likely to finish out the year at $125 a ton, he said.
“The bulk of the increase is on the price side, not the production side,” Muchow said.
Muchow said severance tax collections in the second half of the fiscal year are likely to slow, due to a decrease in natural gas prices and other factors. The federal reserve is making great efforts to reduce inflation through higher interest rates, he said. Those interest-rate hikes will bring inflation numbers down over time, Muchow said.
“We’re seeing that in prices, particularly natural gas prices, recently have been much lower than in the past. That’s starting to play out a little bit in the numbers and will slow collections down a little bit in the second half of the year,” he said. “The severance tax has started to level out because natural gas prices that were moving on up are now moving down.”
Hardy said personal income tax collections were up 13.6% to date.
“That’s another really good economic marker indicating the obvious: That West Virginians are earning more income and paying more income tax. Clearly that indicates economic growth,” Hardy said.
Higher natural gas prices contributed to this as well, Muchow said, since people who owned royalty interests made more money.
Other notable increases included 11.8% in corporate net tax collections and 5.8% in the consumer sales tax.
Interest income has increased dramatically, from $21,000 to $38.9 million, due to the increase in interest rates, Hardy said.
“You heard that right,” Hardy said. “Now because interest rates have gone up so much and we have, of course, substantial money at the Bureau of Treasury Investments, our interest income year-to-date right now is $38.9 million. So it went from $21,000 a year ago to $38.9 million this year halfway through the fiscal year.”
Muchow said he compared 2022 figures with 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic, and noted a 8.1% overall yearly growth rate, with yearly growth rates of 5.5% for sales tax, 5.1% for personal income tax, 27% for severance tax, and 19% for corporate net tax.
Muchow noted State Road Fund collections in December were 36% ahead of last year, but the fund has remained flat overall, largely due to lagging registration fee collections and fuel tax income affected by the pandemic.
“We are $25.9 million below estimate mostly because of the decrease associated with registration fees compared to the original estimate,” Muchow said.
Muchow told lawmakers that the State Road Fund's miscellaneous account has $162.3 million, but $150 million of that was attributable to a general revenue fund appropriation by the Legislature last year.
“If you take away the $150 million, the State Road Fund is fairly flat. It hasn’t changed much,” Muchow said.
Fuel tax collections appear to still be recovering from the pandemic, Muchow said.
“People weren't traveling on the highways of West Virginia, and when we do not travel on the highways of the state, we consume less motor fuel," he said. "We still have a number of folks who work remotely. If you work remotely, sometimes you’re not consuming as much fuel as you would be if you were commuting to work everyday. Registration fees is a similar situation.”