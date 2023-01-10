Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Dave Hardy

West Virginia Department of Revenue Cabinet Secretary Dave Hardy speaks to members of the Joint Committee on Finance Monday.

 Will Price | WV Legislative Photography

High natural gas prices have fueled severance tax collections, contributing to the state’s overall good financial position, but collections may slow as prices drop in the second half of the year, West Virginia Department of Revenue officials told lawmakers this week.

Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy and Deputy Secretary Mark Muchow gave a report to the Joint Committee on Finance Monday, ahead of the start of the 86th West Virginia Legislature, set to begin Wednesday.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

Tags

Recommended for you