A forum taking place Tuesday and Wednesday in Charleston is highlighting the federal support available to West Virginia’s rural communities through the Rural Partners Network established last year.
With a focus on addressing the funding and resource gaps in underserved areas, the network has been making significant strides in driving economic development and improving the quality of life for rural residents, said Ryan Thorn, state director of rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The RPN Resource Partners Forum, held at the Clay Center, served as a platform for panel discussions and networking opportunities. The event brought together stakeholders from federal and state agencies, philanthropic organizations, and community members to explore the challenges and opportunities associated with workforce development, economic growth, housing, health and wellness, and infrastructure in West Virginia.
The RPN consists of two community networks: the Southern West Virginia Community Network, hosted by West Virginia Community Development, covering 12 counties, and the Pioneer Community Network, hosted by Glenville State University, encompassing eight counties. These networks were selected based on extensive data analysis to target historically underserved communities lacking access to federal funding and support.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., addressed the attendees during the luncheon, emphasizing the importance of the RPN in bridging the funding gap and supporting rural communities. Manchin highlighted the potential opportunities for West Virginia, stating that billions of dollars have already been announced, with additional funding in the pipeline. He emphasized the importance of rural development and the transition taking place in the state’s energy sector, which presents new opportunities for growth.
“The opportunity coming to our state is unbelievable,” Manchin said in an interview after speaking at the event. “We [our rural communities] did all the dirty work, the heavy lifting, and now there’s nothing left. But now there is, because there’s direction towards rural areas, especially in rural energy areas that have given so much in the past.”
The RPN’s collaboration with more than 20 federal agencies ensures that rural communities have a direct path to federal funding opportunities, Manchin said. Each agency is represented by a dedicated federal desk officer within the RPN, working closely with community liaisons from the USDA Rural Development. This comprehensive approach aims to provide guidance and assistance to secure funding for projects in these counties.
Thorn highlighted the capacity issues faced by small communities in West Virginia. Many lack the resources to access available funding opportunities. The RPN aims to address this by building relationships and capacity within these communities, equipping them with the necessary tools to compete for funding and develop projects that create opportunities from the ground up, he said.
Thorn also emphasized the unprecedented amount of federal funding available through acts such as the CARES Act, the American Rescue Plan Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, and the Inflation Reduction Act.
“We really don’t want to lose that money on the table,” he said. “We need to bring it to West Virginia and create opportunities here at home.”
Manchin acknowledged previous inequalities in funding distribution, which left rural communities feeling left out.
“Government should be your partner. But a good partner has to understand the opportunities and you have to invest, too,” he said. “This is showing you that the federal government will partner up and, sending the people they have sent to this forum today shows how important it is in rural America not to leave anybody behind.”
The Resource Partners Forum serves as a crucial platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and networking, Manchin said. By connecting rural communities with available resources and funding opportunities, the network aims to uplift these areas and ensure that no viable project goes unfunded due to lack of awareness or resources, he said.
With the ongoing support of federal agencies, policymakers, and community stakeholders, West Virginia’s rural communities can look forward to a brighter future of economic growth and development, Manchin said.
