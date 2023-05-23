Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A forum taking place Tuesday and Wednesday in Charleston is highlighting the federal support available to West Virginia’s rural communities through the Rural Partners Network established last year.

With a focus on addressing the funding and resource gaps in underserved areas, the network has been making significant strides in driving economic development and improving the quality of life for rural residents, said Ryan Thorn, state director of rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Roger Adkins covers politics.

@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

