Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango has announced he will not seek the Democratic Party’s nomination for West Virginia governor.
Salango made the announcement this week on social media.
“I want to thank those who have reached out and encouraged me to seek the 2024 Democratic nomination for governor of West Virginia. Your support and encouragement truly mean the world to me,” Salango said in his statement. “Running for public office is a tremendous commitment, both personally and professionally. After months of consideration, I have decided I will not seek the Democratic nomination for governor.”
Salango said he instead plans to focus on his work as Kanawha County Commissioner and as managing partner at Salango Law.
In a field stacked with Republicans, Salango was one of only two Democratic hopefuls to come forward as potential gubernatorial candidates. His decision not to run paves the way for Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, who has also indicated he may seek the Democratic nomination.
While he has not officially declared his candidacy, Williams said on Wednesday he plans to make his decision by Labor Day.
“I am inclined to run for governor, but I am not ready to formally announce and file as a candidate as yet. When I do file, I will make a formal announcement,” Williams said on Wednesday. “In the meantime, I am laying bread crumbs along the way leading to a final decision. Whenever I do file my papers, I will expect to be prepared to begin my campaign in earnest."
Salango had previously said he did not wish to run against Williams. Likewise, Williams said he had a great deal of respect for Salango.
"He has exhibited a far reaching vision as a Kanawha County Commissioner and has demonstrated that he knows how to get things done. Professionally, Ben is a highly respected attorney and is a formidable advocate on behalf of his clients,” Williams said.
Salango previously ran for governor in 2020, but lost to Gov. Jim Justice.
“It was difficult to run against an incumbent governor in the midst of a worldwide pandemic. He represented our party and the State of West Virginia with wisdom and integrity,” Williams said. “Make no mistake about it, Ben does have a future in a larger public life. When he determines that the timing is right for him, the citizens of our state and nation will benefit from his service.”
In previous discussions of his possible candidacy, Williams said West Virginia is at a critical juncture, much like Huntington when he first became mayor.
“What we do over the next 10 years will determine our next 50,” he said.
Williams emphasized the need to make strategic decisions that will shape the state's economic landscape and determine whether it continues to decline in population or transitions into a thriving, diversified economy. He also expressed the need for a comprehensive approach to rebuild infrastructure, combat the opioid crisis, and attract high-tech, high-wage jobs.
“I expect us to make decisions and set standards that the rest of the nation will seek to follow,” he said.
Williams stressed the importance of not wasting the opportunities presented by funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, the CHIPS Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act.
Drawing from his experience as mayor of Huntington, Williams highlighted his ability to foster bipartisan consensus and garner support from Republicans, Democrats, and Independents alike.
“You play with the players who are on the field. I will work with the Legislature to get things done by showing our legislative leadership that if they are willing to roll up their sleeves and work with me they will be encouraged at what we will accomplish,” Williams said.
Williams acknowledged systemic problems with state agencies, such as the West Virginia State Police, the Department of Health and Human Resources and the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. These agencies receive limited resources and there is a lack of political willpower to take these problems head-on, he said.
"They don’t have a lot of high-priced lobbyists prowling the halls of the capitol and they don’t spend money in elections,” Williams said.