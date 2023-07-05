Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Steve Williams

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams delivers his annual State of the City address to city council in February. Williams, a Democrat, says he is “leaning toward” entering the 2024 gubernatorial race in West Virginia.

 HD Media file photo

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango has announced he will not seek the Democratic Party’s nomination for West Virginia governor.

Salango made the announcement this week on social media.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you