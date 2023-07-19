West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy is retiring effective July 31.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the retirement during a virtual administration briefing Wednesday, having presented Sandy with a Distinguished West Virginian Award earlier in the day.
“I don’t give many of these,” Justice said, “because I think the highest award that the governor of the state of West Virginia can give, we don’t need to pass out like candy. But really and truly he is deserving.”
Justice also announced Mark Sorsaia as Sandy’s successor, effective Aug. 1.
“Mark is incredibly qualified to take the helm of this important agency, and I look forward to working closely with him,” the governor said in a press release accompanying the announcement.
Sandy, who was Justice’s first appointment as governor, oversaw the reorganization of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety into the Department of Homeland Security in 2020. He also oversaw the consolidation of the state’s jails, prisons and juvenile centers.
Most recently, Sandy has been overseeing investigations into misconduct in the ranks of the West Virginia State Police.
“Jeff Sandy has done an amazing job as Secretary of Homeland Security,” Justice said in his press release. “He’s an honorable man who’s helped my administration in countless ways, and we will greatly miss his tireless work.”
According to information provided by Justice’s office, Sandy is a Wood County native and former partner in Perry Forensic Investigations LLC. He worked for 25 years as a special agent with the U.S. Treasury’s Criminal Investigation Division, and is a certified fraud examiner and anti-money laundering specialist.
Sandy was elected Wood County Sheriff in 2008, was appointed to serve on the Board of the Regional Jail Authority and, in 2012, was elected chairman of the Regional Jail Board. He also served on the board of the West Virginia Sheriff’s Association, according to Justice.
He worked in Iraq on counter-terrorism missions and to trace Saddam Hussein’s assets to keep them from being used by terrorists. Since Sept. 11, 2001, he has been part of the Department of Justice’s State and Local Anti-Terrorism Training team, helping train over 140,000 law enforcement officers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, according to information from Justice’s office.
Sorsaia started his career as an assistant prosecuting attorney in 1988, was elected prosecuting attorney of Putnam County in 1996 and is currently serving in his fifth term, according to Justice.
According to Justice’s press release, Sorsaia is past vice president of the West Virginia Association of Counties, has served on the board of the West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Association, and as chairman of the Executive Committee of the West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Institute.
Sorsaia also served as West Virginia’s representative on the board of the National District Attorneys Association and was a member of The Board of Regents of the National College of District Attorneys and the National District Attorneys Association, the release states.
As a prosecutor, Sorsaia has focused his attention over the years on continuing legal education for the law enforcement community and regularly participates as an instructor in continuing education programs for the state prosecuting attorneys association and the West Virginia State Police Academy, according to the press release.
Sorsaia has also been a guest lecturer at West Virginia State College; the FBI Academy at Quantico, Virginia; the FBI District Field Office Pittsburgh Division; and the FBI National Academy Associates’ West Virginia Chapter, according to Justice.
Sorsaia was active for years as a legal instructor at the National Advocacy Center, which was a national training center for America’s prosecutors, located on the campus of the University of South Carolina. As a legal instructor, Sorsaia’s focus was on the use of forensic science in the courtroom, trial advocacy, the prosecution of homicide and sexual assault cases, and professional ethic, according to Justice’s office.