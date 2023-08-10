Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sean Hornbuckle

Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, speaks against a bill that would permit all students who receive the HOPE Scholarship to participate in public-school sports and extracurricular activities during the regular legislative session earlier this year.

 WV Legislative Photography file photo

Sean Hornbuckle’s appointment as minority leader in the West Virginia House of Delegates is official.

Democratic Party delegates voted earlier this week to select Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, as the House’s first Black floor leader. He replaces Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, who stepped down from the leadership position last week.

