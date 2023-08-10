Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, speaks against a bill that would permit all students who receive the HOPE Scholarship to participate in public-school sports and extracurricular activities during the regular legislative session earlier this year.
Sean Hornbuckle’s appointment as minority leader in the West Virginia House of Delegates is official.
Democratic Party delegates voted earlier this week to select Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, as the House’s first Black floor leader. He replaces Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, who stepped down from the leadership position last week.
“It is my honor to be selected as the flag-bearer for our party and lead us in a way that helps guide us, as a Legislature, to do the hard work of making the decisions and the changes that we can all be proud to share with the nation and with the world,” Hornbuckle, 37, said in a news release announcing the move. “I don’t worry about the minority being small right now, because I know we’re talented, skilled, and often serve as the voice of reason to speak up for all West Virginians.”
Hornbuckle, who works as a financial adviser with Edward Jones in Huntington, was first elected to the House in 2014.
Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said Hornbuckle is an exceptional representative.
“Delegate Hornbuckle has been a thoughtful and impressive delegate since day one,” Hanshaw said. “I’ve traveled across the country with him, and he not only serves his district well, but he represents our entire state well, and it’s an honor to have him as a colleague.”
Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, was selected to serve as minority leader pro tempore, the position Hornbuckle previously held. Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, will remain House minority whip.
“Sean excels as a coach outside the Legislature, and I can’t wait to see him transfer those skills to leading our caucus into 2024,” Young said.
Hornbuckle is an MBA graduate of Marshall University, where he served as student body president. He serves on several local boards and coaches youth sports. His son, Tristan, is a student-athlete at Huntington High School, where he also serves as junior class president.
Hornbuckle said appreciates the chance to bring his perspectives to House leadership.
“I think leadership is about being the right person with the right message at the right time, and I’m grateful to have the vote of confidence from our members to be able to serve in this way and in this moment,” he said.
Hornbuckle also said he is looking forward to working with his fellow Democratic Party members.
“Delegate Young is one of our most effective members when it comes to building alliances, and we all know how Delegate Fluharty is able to motivate a team. I’m excited to see what we’re able to accomplish together,” he said.
Skaff had served as minority leader for three years. In announcing his intention to relinquish the leadership position last week, Skaff indicated that he was considering all options, including seeking reelection to the House, running for higher office or leaving politics altogether to focus on his businesses and family.
Skaff is president of HD Media, the parent company of the Gazette-Mail.
“I’m happy for Sean, who is not only a friend and a great leader, but he’s an all-around good person, and I have full confidence he will hit the ground running to fight for all West Virginians and continue working across the entire House of Delegates to create jobs and grow our economy,” Skaff said.
