U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., has prompted voters to take a closer look at him by running against a fellow incumbent to represent a new congressional district.
He’s inspired federal ethics investigators to take a closer look at him, too – twice as close a look as usual.
Mooney has been the subject of two referrals from the independent, nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics to the House Ethics Committee in the past nine months.
In October, the bipartisan committee released an Office of Congressional Ethics report highlighting evidence suggesting Mooney used campaign money for personal expenses.
That would be a violation of federal law.
The committee announced that it was continuing its review of Mooney on that matter, which prompted the first referral.
Then in February, the committee made public a review of Mooney regarding another matter sent by the Office of Congressional Ethics in December. The committee did not specify the matter.
The Office of Congressional Ethics investigates allegations of misconduct regarding House members and then makes referrals to the House Ethics Committee if it determines allegations merit further scrutiny.
The Office of Congressional Ethics and House Ethics Committee both declined to comment.
Experts said it’s highly unusual for the Office of Congressional Ethics to open two investigations into the same member and make subsequent referrals to the House Ethics Committee in one year.
“It’s just rare,” said Kedric Payne, a senior ethics director and lawyer for the nonprofit Campaign Legal Center, a government watchdog group.
Mooney’s campaign and congressional office did not respond to requests for comment.
The four-term congressman’s campaign failed to disclose underlying transactions for at least $40,115 in campaign spending since 2017, according to last year’s Office of Congressional Ethics report, which cited evidence providing “reason to believe” he concealed thousands of dollars of personal use. Mooney's annual salary as a representative in the House is $174,000.
The House Ethics Committee, which has the power to impose sanctions, said in February it would announce a course of action on the second matter by May 23.
The committee, whose membership is divided evenly among five Democrats and five Republicans, noted that the referral and the committee’s review do not mean a violation took place.
But a report by national political news website Roll Call published earlier this month indicated that the second investigation has focused on whether Mooney tampered with the first.
Office of Congressional Ethics investigators asked for all documents and communications connected to withholding, editing or tampering with any documents or information by Mooney, his counsel or his staff during an investigation by the office, according to Roll Call.
Requested materials included any evidence related to editing or withholding information from calendar entries in response to congressional ethics investigator inquiries, electronic notifications of changes made to Mooney’s calendar and communications about such notifications or changes to Mooney’s calendar, according to the report.
“[I]t appears that the OCE is concerned that Rep. Mooney may have tried to obstruct their first investigation,” said Brett Kappel, a Washington lawyer who has represented members of Congress and their staff in ethics investigations.
“That suggests that investigators went in focusing on one issue, and then it just ballooned into all these other potential violations [that] couldn’t be covered in one investigation,” Payne said. “So you have to open up a second one.”
Criminal penalties could be on the table.
The federal False Statements Act carrying a penalty of up to five years of imprisonment prohibits any falsification or concealment of “material fact.”
“If a witness told the OCE that they were providing truthful and complete evidence, but then it is found that that is not true, that would be a violation of the False Statements Act,” Payne said.
In 2018, David Bowser, who served as chief of staff for former Rep. Paul Broun, Jr., R-Ga., was convicted of one count each of obstruction of proceedings and concealment of material facts and three counts of making false statements after he was found to have obstructed an Office of Congressional Ethics investigation.
A consultant the Department of Justice said Bowser hired to help Broun with his messaging, Brett McDonnell, pleaded guilty to making false statements in the case three years earlier.
Mooney campaign spokesman Mark Harris told the Gazette-Mail in July that Mooney was “cooperating fully” with the first probe, which at that point had already been referred to the House Ethics Committee.
In January, Harris told the Gazette-Mail that the campaign was “continuing to fully cooperate” with the committee, which at that point had received the second referral from the Office of Congressional Ethics.
Experts said the Office of Congressional Ethics wouldn’t ask for evidence of tampering unless that was a focal point of the new probe, given the office’s limited time to finish investigating.
The office has 30 days to complete a preliminary review and 45 days to finish a second-phase review, with the option of a 14-day extension.
“[It’s] not a standard practice to ask questions that are not directly related to the potential violation,” Harris said.
The upshot is a lengthening string of run-ins with ethics investigators looming over Mooney’s primary matchup against fellow incumbent Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., in the race for West Virginia’s new 2nd Congressional District, formed after redistricting.
“He should know better,” said Richard Painter, a corporate law professor at the University of Minnesota who served as chief ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush.
Rules deprive voters of information
Though the House Ethics Committee has had the Office of Congressional Ethics’ referral since December, any evidence outlined in the referral likely won’t be released until after the May 10 primary.
The committee must release Office of Congressional Ethics reports within 45 days, unless committee members extend the period by another 45 days or establish an investigative subcommittee. Under a House rule, the committee may delay reporting requirements regarding Office of Congressional Ethics referrals if they fall within 60 days of an election in which the subject of the referral is a candidate. In Mooney's case, it all calculates to a May 23 deadline for the release of the ethics office report.
“It’s unfortunate for the candidate and for voters to have the allegations hanging out there without the facts of the investigation revealed,” Payne said. “That doesn’t help the candidate to have these allegations hanging over his head, and it doesn’t help voters to have to assume what actually happened.”
Mooney made another move last year that some experts say presents ethics and transparency issues.
He set up a legal expense trust fund.
Mooney got permission from the House Ethics Committee for the fund under House rules that allow members to recoup legal expenses incurred in their candidacy, official duties or criminal prosecution.
The committee approved Mooney’s request Dec. 13 to use up to $136,768 from the legal fund to repay his principal campaign committee.
Mooney’s camp risked crossing another ethics line recently when one of the fundraising committees supporting him reported its contributions to the legal expense fund.
Mooney’s leadership political action committee, Americans for Legislating Excellence, listed the same Martinsburg address for the legal expense fund as that of Mooney’s campaign committee, Mooney for Congress 2022, when the leadership PAC reported two $5,000 contributions to the fund to the Federal Election Commission earlier this year.
House ethics rules prohibit any individual or institution associated with a member’s congressional or campaign offices or private business from serving as a legal expense fund’s trustee. Trustees are required to receive contributions to the fund.
A Springfield, Virginia, address was previously listed for the legal expense fund. The leadership PAC submitted revised filings to the FEC on Thursday after the Gazette-Mail asked Mooney’s campaign and congressional office about the address listings in the original filings.
The fund’s trustee, former Mooney intern Howard Ehrlich, told the Gazette-Mail on Thursday that it appeared the leadership PAC made a clerical error when reporting its disbursements to the FEC. Ehrlich said he had asked the leadership PAC to revise its filings to ensure the required separation from the legal expense fund.
Ehrlich, an attorney for Maryland-based information technology service provider Federal Data Systems, said the PAC contribution was sent directly to a bank account for the legal expense fund via wire transfer.
The new filings list the same Springfield, Virginia, address for the legal expense fund as the fund has previously reported for itself.
Any organization or individual other than a registered lobbyist or foreign agent may contribute up to $5,000 to a legal expense trust fund in a calendar year.
The Mooney leadership PAC’s $5,000 contributions were made on Dec. 30 and Jan. 24, exhausting the committee’s eligibility to give to the fund through calendar year 2022.
A leadership PAC is a political committee established, financed or controlled by a federal officeholder or candidate, legally unaffiliated with a candidate’s principal campaign committee.
Mooney has been a prolific campaign fundraiser, ending 2021 with $2.38 million on hand. That was good enough for a sizable advantage over the McKinley campaign with its $1.61 million.
Kappel said legal fees for being the subject of an ethics investigation can run into hundreds of thousands of dollars.
More than a fourth of all spending Mooney for Congress 2022 reported for the final three months of 2021, or $106,362, was paid to Washington law firm Wiley Rein LLP in October for legal services.
A campaign spokesman has not responded to questions about the nature of legal services rendered. Neither Wiley Rein nor Fox Rothschild, another firm receiving money from Mooney’s campaign, has responded to requests for comment.
Critics say members of Congress shouldn’t be allowed to draw from the same pool of donors whose money officials allegedly misused.
“I think it’s a serious area of potential corruption,” Painter said of legal expense funds.
Painter noted that legal expense funds limit donor transparency and allow supporters to circumvent contribution limits.
“These legal defense funds are usually involving people who wouldn’t need a lot of these legal expenses if they weren’t so close to the line ethically, if not legally,” Painter said.
Ehrlich declined to provide the latest quarterly finance report for Mooney’s legal expense fund, saying it was available through the Legislative Resource Center in Washington.
Under House ethics rules, quarterly reports listing contributors must be filed with the center in Washington.
The records are public, but to view them, one must go there.
Legislative Resource Center officials said those who wish to review trust documents filed there must contact their local House member’s office so it can arrange to provide an escort for entrance into the Cannon House Office building that houses the center. Document copies cost 10 cents a page.
In other words, scrutinizing Mooney’s trust documentation requires a chaperone provided by Mooney’s office — a policy made by the House Office of the Clerk in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The center is a division of the Office of the Clerk, which performs administrative functions for the House.
Congress long has been criticized for not making all House ethics filings available electronically. The legislative branch is not subject to the Freedom of Information Act, which requires federal agencies to disclose government information to the public.
“These trust documents, as well as financial disclosure statements and periodic transaction reports of their stock trades and other dealings, should be made publicly available without cost and in a format that is easily accessible to their constituents,” lawyer Donald Sherman, vice president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said in an email.
“This kind of thing shouldn’t be going on”
The Federal Election Commission declined to comment on the Office of Congressional Ethics’ report highlighting evidence suggesting Mooney used campaign money for personal expenses. It also declined to comment on whether it is investigating Mooney.
Previous Mooney campaign finance reports show a “clear pattern” of day-to-day individual meals not properly chargeable to the campaign, the report observed, noting frequent small-dollar meal expenditures at Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread, Taco Bell and pizza vendors near Mooney’s home and office.
The office said it found other local, small-dollar meal expenses obscured by deficient campaign finance reporting. The office cited 45 unitemized lump-sum reimbursements totaling $22,865 from the campaign to Mooney from January 2017 to December 2020.
The report finds a late December 2018 trip Mooney, his wife and three children made to the Canaan Valley Resort & Conference Center in Davis as “most appropriately characterized as a multi-night, resort holiday vacation for Rep. Mooney and his family, paid for with campaign funds.” In an interview with ethics investigators, Mooney described it as an official site visit.
“That’s a big no-no,” Painter said. “This kind of thing shouldn’t be going on.”
The looming release of the Office of Congressional Ethics’ second referral to the House Ethics Committee likely will reveal more after voters have already spoken next month. But even if Mooney’s fate with voters is unclear, his history of questioned ethics isn’t.
“He either knew or should have known,” Painter said.