Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, who hosted a fundraising reception for two legislative candidates two days before testing positive for COVID-19, said Tuesday he is confident his guests were not at risk.
“It was outdoors, and we did social distancing,” Takubo said of the reception at his home in Charleston last Wednesday for Delegate Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, and former Delegate Chris Stansbury, R-Kanawha.
Additionally, Takubo said the reception followed all COVID-19 protocols, including having no communal food or beverages, and requiring wearing of face masks.
“I was extremely cautious about that,” Takubo said. “We made sure everyone coming wore masks. We had a couple of people show up without masks, and we had a box of masks, and we asked people to put them on.”
He said food was limited to individual snack bags of trail mix, and individual bottles of beverages to avoid any sharing of food or beverages.
“It was a pretty small event,” Takubo added. “I just wanted to do something as a gesture of support for Eric and Chris. There were maybe 25 people in and out, total.”
Takubo said he notified guests that he had tested positive.
“Dr. Takubo alerted me to his diagnosis on Friday afternoon,” Stansbury said. “I was tested out of an abundance of caution and was negative for COVID-19.”
Stansbury concurred that the reception was a small outdoor event with mask wearing and social distancing enforced.
Stansbury, a Charleston optometrist, added, “I will continue cautiously going about my daily life as I have since the pandemic started.”
Nelson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Nelson is running for state Senate, and Stansbury is trying to reclaim the 35th District House seat he vacated in 2016 during an unsuccessful run for state Senate.
The West Virginia Republican Senate Committee was official sponsor of the Wednesday evening reception.
Takubo said he announced on his Facebook page Monday that he had contracted a mild case of the virus as a response to exaggerated rumors about him making the rounds on social media.
“It had gotten out that I was sick and in the ICU on a ventilator,” he said.
Takubo, a South Charleston pulmonologist, said he had felt fatigued on Sept. 15, which he attributed to having worked past midnight the day before. He said he felt fine the day of the fundraiser, but had chills, aches and a slightly elevated temperature on Thursday.
He said he canceled appointments on Friday, and later that day tested positive for COVID-19.
Takubo said Tuesday he feels fine and is quarantining at home, and said he is uncertain where he contracted the virus. His wife and children have tested negative, he said.
He said that in his experience as a physician, the vast majority of COVID-19 outbreaks have been among households, not in workplace settings, particularly in Southern West Virginia.
“The vast majority of infections probably does come from the home,” he said.
Takubo said that’s logical, since family members are unlikely to wear masks at home, and are likely to share food and household items.
He said that since the pandemic first hit in the spring, the affected age groups and the onset of symptoms have changed so dramatically that he suspects the virus has mutated.
“I think we’re seeing COVID-20 or even COVID-21 now,” Takubo said.