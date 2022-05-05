A West Virginia Senate candidate recently ruled ineligible in her race appealed a lower court’s decision Thursday to the state Supreme Court as Election Day nears.
Attorneys representing Andrea Garrett Kiessling filed an emergency motion to stay Kanawha Circuit Judge Duke Bloom’s ruling, after the judge handed down his decision Wednesday afternoon deeming Kiessling ineligible in the 8th Senate District race. Her attorneys also filed a motion for expedited consideration of the motion for stay, asking the Supreme Court to rule on the case as soon as possible.
The Supreme Court issued an order Thursday requiring any responses to the motion from Alicia Stine, the Kanawha County voter who filed the formal challenge against Kiessling, to be submitted by Friday at 1 p.m.
Bloom ruled Kiessling ineligible in the race because she does not meet residency requirements for holding elected office in West Virginia. Bloom found that Kiessling, a 35-year-old Republican now living in Spencer, was not a West Virginia resident for the five years preceding the November 2022 election. Kiessling lived in North Carolina and Minnesota within the past five years, including voting and paying taxes in North Carolina, Bloom wrote in his 13-page order.
The Supreme Court could rule as soon as Friday afternoon on the appeal, leaving Kiessling four days to get her candidacy back on track, if her appeal is successful. As part of his ruling, Bloom directed all county and state election officials to not count any votes for Kiessling. She will remain on the ballot because early voting started last week, but any votes she receives will not be counted. Bloom also ordered the Secretary of State’s Office to post signs at polling places in Kanawha, Putnam, Jackson, Roane and Clay counties stating that Kiessling is ineligible.
The State Elections Commission held an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon, where commission members voted unanimously that the Secretary of State’s Office adhere to the directions in Bloom’s order.
Election Day is Tuesday.
The ruling comes after one of Kiessling’s primary opponents, former Putnam County delegate Joshua Higginbotham, raised concern last week on social media over her residency. Higginbotham contends that she is not eligible to hold the seat, if she were to win the primary and general elections. Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, has been a key backer of Kiessling’s candidacy, railing against Higginbotham for his vote against barring children from using the bathroom matching their gender identity.
Now, the eligible candidates for the 8th Senate District primary include Higginbotham, former Democrat Kanawha delegate Mark Hunt and Mark Mitchem, of Clay. Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, is running unopposed in the Democratic Party primary in his bid for reelection.