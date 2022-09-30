The U.S. Senate made a move urged by miner advocates for months Thursday.
The Senate confirmed two of President Joe Biden's appointees to be members of an independent agency that affects how mines operate under federal law, restoring a quorum to the body.
The Senate confirmed Mary Lu Jordan, a former United Mine Workers union attorney, and Timothy “T.J.” Baker, a current UMW attorney, to become members of the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission.
The commission is allotted five members who serve six-year terms but had dwindled down to two members after the term of former chairman Arthur Traynor expired Aug. 30.
Jordan and Baker join two members who mine safety proponents have criticized for decisions they’ve seen as too industry-friendly, narrowing the enforcement power of federal mine inspectors.
The Senate confirmed Baker and Jordan by voice vote for six-year terms expiring Aug. 30, 2026. In Senate voice votes, the names of the senators and the vote tally are not recorded.
Biden’s nominations were confirmed unanimously.
Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., issued statements of support for the confirmations Friday.
“Senator Manchin continues to be a champion of mine safety and miners’ rights, and strongly believes the [Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission] should have a functioning, bipartisan commission as soon as possible,” Manchin spokeswoman Erin Heeter said in an email.
“I look forward to working with the nominees and the board to ensure they stay focused and committed to provide the guidance and service that is so impactful to so many West Virginians,” Capito said in an emailed statement.
Biden nominated Jordan to serve as commissioner in September 2021. Jordan chaired the commission from 1994 to 2001, from 2009 to 2014 and from 2015 to 2017. She served as senior attorney-adviser at the commission after her most recent term ended in August 2020.
Jordan was a UMW senior staff attorney from 1977 to 1994.
Biden nominated Baker to serve as commissioner in December 2021. Baker joined the UMW staff in 2018, serving as associate general counsel. Baker served as attorney-adviser for the commission from 2012 to 2018.
Still unconfirmed is Moshe Marvit, who Biden nominated to serve as commissioner in June 2022. Marvit has been a supervisory attorney-adviser in the commission’s Pittsburgh field office and was a United Steelworkers union attorney before taking that role.
UMW International president Cecil Roberts applauded the Senate confirmations in an email Thursday night.
“The commission now has a quorum once again and can begin hearing cases important to miners’ safety,” Roberts noted.
Jordan and Baker join commissioners William Althen and Marco Rajkovich. Both are former industry lawyers confirmed by the Senate in March 2019, less than two months after they were nominated by then-President Donald Trump. Althen had been a commissioner in a previous stint after a nomination from then-President Barack Obama.
Roberts expressed hope that Marvit is confirmed, to provide a full complement of commissioners.
“That is, after all, why this commission exists: To protect miners and ensure every one of them comes home at the end of their shift,” Roberts said.
West Virginia has had more miner fatalities — 10 — than any other state since the start of 2021, according to Mine Safety and Health Administration data.
That count includes four deaths in 2022. A Gazette-Mail report published Sunday highlighted long histories of "Significant and Substantial" safety violations at the mines where the incidents resulting in those fatalities occurred. "Significant and Substantial" is the designation that MSHA assigns to violations in which there was found to be a reasonable likelihood the hazard could result in serious injury.
Instead of supplying the board with a majority of Democratic appointees who would be expected to issue rulings more favorable to miners than industry, the Democratic-controlled Congress allowed the commission to lose a quorum.
In a June 2020 decision, Rajkovich and Althen were part of a 3-2 majority that raised the burden of proof to demonstrate that a violation is "Significant and Substantial."
Miner advocates have seen cause for concern in other recent commission decisions.
Federal law allows miners who allege that they have been unlawfully fired or discriminated against to be reinstated immediately while their case is pending, as long as the complaint “was not frivolously brought.” The provision allows miners to keep working with pay until their case is resolved.
In an April 2021 decision, the commission ruled that a temporary-reinstatement hearing must be a “full evidentiary process,” giving operators more leeway to present evidence that a miner’s claim was frivolous. The decision concerned mine worker supporters who said it opened the door to prolonged proceedings separating miners from reinstatement and the pay that comes with it.
A commission decision overturned by a federal appeals court last month would have limited MSHA’s penalization powers in cases of safety violations found to be "flagrant" under federal law.