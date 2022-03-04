The West Virginia Senate advanced its budget bill 32-0 Friday morning without discussion.
Senators approved Senate Bill 250, a near-mirrored version of the governor’s requested $4.65 billion budget, making $9.3 million in tweaks. Senate Finance Committee members on Tuesday allocated $2 million of that total to the Department of Tourism for brand promotion, $1.2 million in funding for sexual assault intervention to the Department of Health and Human Resources, and a combined $1.8 million for West Virginia State University for the state’s land grant match and the school’s Healthy Grandfamilies initiative.
The committee advanced the budget bill unanimously in less than 20 minutes Tuesday. On Friday, the bill again shot through quickly, as senators offered zero amendments and did not discuss the bill after Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, gave it a short preview. Sens. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, and David Stover, R-Wyoming, were absent for Friday’s vote and floor sessions.
The Senate adjourned for the weekend early Friday afternoon, but Tarr said senators will be back here working on the bill next week.
“This is a starting point. The final product will be a combination of both the Senate and the House’s proposed budgets,” he said.
The House Finance Committee on Thursday unanimously advanced a budget bill that made significant changes to Gov. Jim Justice’s requested version. It will lead to a number of back-and-forth meetings during the upcoming final week 2022 legislative session. Delegates, most significantly, transferred $265 million in revenue to a stabilization fund that was created by the personal income tax phase-out bill, as well as $96 million to pay for the first round of 10% personal income tax reductions.
House Bill 4023, the House version of the budget bill, includes another $4 million reduction in total revenue to pay for the film tax credit, and $46,000 to pay for the gun safe sales tax elimination. Delegates also included funding for the 15% pay raise for state employees working directly with the foster care system and a $10,000 base rate salary increase for the West Virginia State Police.
The House version also pushes several agencies’ funding to the back of the budget, where they can recover those funds only if the state finishes the fiscal year with a surplus. The bill is up for first reading in the House on Saturday morning.
Tarr, however, has not taken up the foster care pay raise bill — which only arrived to his committee Friday morning — and the personal income tax phase-out bill, which passed out of the House Feb. 11. The Senate's version does also not include the state trooper pay raises, which House Finance Committee members added to the 5% pay raise bill for all state employees on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Sen. Bob Karnes, R-Randolph, spoke during senators’ remarks to prod Tarr into running the phase-out bill in Tarr's committee. Karnes, without naming him, said certain people within the chamber are too afraid to fight President Joe Biden’s administration if the bill ends up in court. A provision in the American Rescue Plan Act, which sent billions of relief dollars to West Virginia, restricted states from using these one-time funds to enact permanent tax cuts. State officials have attributed recent surpluses to this federal funding.
Karnes, on Friday, referenced an internal memo given to lawmakers on Feb. 14 warning of these potential clawbacks from the federal government if they included the phase-out bill in the budget.
“I don’t even really remember who wrote the memo, but I don’t think it really matters," he said, "because it was just kind of a ghost-written thing by people who don’t want to cut taxes so they came up with excuses.”
Karnes gave each senator a letter he wrote attempting to take the previous letter apart and encourage them to read it over the weekend. He said it also lays out a path to win a potential court battle, if the bill ends up there.