State revenue collections in September again exceeded government officials’ expectations, but the same officials who put in place the system that led to the $192 million surplus remain in disagreement about what should be done with the money.
While Republican Gov. Jim Justice spent Tuesday in Lewisburg drumming up support for his proposal to reduce the state’s income tax rate by 10%, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, released a statement saying the surplus was a signal that West Virginians should support the next step in Senate leaders’ tax reform plan.
While both parties are stumping for their respective plans, the issue between them is Amendment 2, which is on the general election ballot in November.
The question to residents will be if they want to amend the state constitution to allow the Legislature to affect business and inventory, machinery, and property taxes — all of which fund county governments and county boards of education.
Adopting or rejecting the amendment is no guarantee Legislature will adopt either tax plan.
Justice is asking people to vote against the amendment and effectively kill the Senate’s tax reform plan. Republican legislative leaders — Blair and Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, in particular — want voters to adopt Amendment 2 to open up conversation for tax reform.
“It goes to show what we’ve been saying all along in the Senate: Holding a flat-line budget paired with these record-breaking revenue collections is exactly why we are able to eliminate the personal property tax on vehicles and on machinery, equipment and inventory and ensure that counties do not suffer,” Blair said in a news release Monday. “We’ve spent years working toward this goal and have provided the blueprint for its success. With the passage of Amendment 2, we’re ready to go.”
Even with the ongoing surpluses — the state ended the 2022 fiscal year with a $1.3 billion surplus — the state cannot afford to do both the Senate’s tax reform plan and the governor’s income tax reduction.
The surpluses, themselves, are part of a plan that Blair and Tarr created, and Justice supported, to cut government services, creating a flatter budget and lower revenue expectations for the past four years.
Justice referred to the surpluses Monday, during the latest stop on his statewide “Community Conversations” tour against Amendment 2 and the Senate’s tax plan.
Justice said the surplus is a sign people should trust him to manage the state’s money. He said the Senate doesn’t have a plan or a draft of the legislation it would propose if voters adopt Amendment 2.
The House adopted Justice’s plan in July, but the Senate didn’t take it up, instead opting to wait and see whether voters adopt Amendment 2.
“If we get rid of the [business and inventory, machinery, and property taxes], then the surpluses are going to evaporate,” Justice told the crowd Monday. “Then, the ability to recruit and bring those businesses here is going to evaporate.”
The state brought in $638.76 million in revenue in September, pushing the total general revenue for the year to $1.5 billion, according to a revenue report prepared by Senate Finance Committee analysts.
Three months into fiscal year 2023, which began July 1, general revenue collections have exceeded expectations by roughly $427 million.
Personal income tax revenue accounted for $260.9 million for the month, increasing fiscal year collections to $608 million. Personal income tax revenue accounts for about 45% of the state’s fiscal year to-date total.
The state collected $88.3 million in severance tax revenue in September, $67.3 million above projections. Total severance tax revenue for the fiscal year is $272 million.
The state likewise exceeded estimates in sales tax revenue and lottery revenue.
September sales tax revenue reflects sales made during August, when the state collected $147.7 million to exceed estimates by about $20 million. Lottery revenue beat projections by $16.96 million, with about $105.4 million collected last month.