State revenue collections in September again exceeded government officials’ expectations, but the same officials who put in place the system that led to the $192 million surplus remain in disagreement about what should be done with the money.

While Republican Gov. Jim Justice spent Tuesday in Lewisburg drumming up support for his proposal to reduce the state’s income tax rate by 10%, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, released a statement saying the surplus was a signal that West Virginians should support the next step in Senate leaders’ tax reform plan.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

