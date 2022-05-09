The 2022 West Virginia primary election boasts several bellwether match-ups statewide, with most contests pitting new-school populist Republicans against their old-school, policy-driven counterparts.
Here’s five Republican primary contests to watch for on election night, and one Democrat battle:
2nd Congressional District
This has been the most talked about primary race this cycle, as there’s only room for one sitting congressman to survive. Reps. David McKinley, R-W.Va., and Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., have unleashed a fundraising and spending frenzy in the past five months, which guaranteed the contest would be in the limelight on election night. Mooney has raised $3.7 million this cycle, with McKinley raising just over $2 million.
The two campaigns have blanketed television commercials and radio waves throughout the new 2nd District, which spans from Martinsburg to Elkins to Parkersburg and to Wheeling — and everywhere in between. Mooney is up 15% on McKinley in the latest MetroNews polling, but 13% of voters said they were undecided.
3rd state Senate District
In the new 3rd Senate District, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt and Wood county voters will choose between incumbent Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, and Delegate John Kelly, R-Wood, who is looking to move across the Rotunda in the state Capitol into the smaller legislative body.
In a recent interview with Parkersburg-based television station WTAP, Kelly attempted to separate his political philosophy from Azinger’s. Kelly said he holds similar views to Azinger on social issues being discussed in public schools, but said he doesn’t focus too much on them. Kelly said that, if he’s elected, he’d like to work on building the state’s infrastructure and combat regulations on oil and gas producers.
The core of Azinger’s politics, however, belongs to social issues. The senator did not speak often from the floor last session but, when he did, it was to rail against communism and Black Lives Matter activists. This battle somewhat mirrors the 2nd Congressional District race, where a new-school populist Republican tests his strength against an old-school, policy-first Republican.
8th state Senate District
This was an already intriguing battle, but the West Virginia Supreme Court’s decision Friday to not count votes for Republican Andrea Garrett Kiessling, a political newcomer backed by Senate Republican leadership, because of residency, turned the stakes of this contest up a notch.
Former Putnam County delegate Joshua Higginbotham, who moved to Cross Lanes last year to run for the seat, has made himself the enemy of that Senate Republican leadership by first raising Kiessling’s residency issues.
Also running in this Republican primary is former Democrat Kanawha County delegate Mark Hunt, who switched party affiliation after losing in the Kanawha County Commission general election contest in 2020. Mark Mitchem, of Clay, is running as a political newcomer and outsider.
If Senate Republican leadership soundly damaged Higginbotham’s reputation in Kanawha, Putnam, Jackson, Roane and Clay counties, then it could very well be the former Democrat Hunt taking on incumbent Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, in the general election.
9th state Senate District
Incumbent Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, is seeking to defend his seat against Delegate Mick Bates, R-Raleigh, who switched his party affiliation after the 2020 election. Bates has blitzed the airwaves in Southern West Virginia, describing himself as a populist fighter. Roberts has maintained his steadfast conservative loyalty.
The new 9th Senate District includes Raleigh and Wyoming counties, along with a southern chunk of Fayette County.
10th state Senate District
Vince Deeds, Thomas Perkins and Mike Steadham are battling in a three-way primary for the chance to take on Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, in the general election. Gov. Jim Justice appointed Baldwin, then a first-term delegate, to the Senate in 2017. He then won his election outright in 2018.
A strong, well-funded Republican challenger could very well knock off the state’s top Democrat in November.
The new 10th Senate District includes Greenbrier, Nicholas, Monroe, Summers and the majority of Fayette County.
Delegate District 27
It’s the rare case of two sitting delegates facing off against each other. There can be only one incumbent left standing between Delegates Ric Griffith, D-Wayne, and Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell. Griffith and Lovejoy say they’re friends and are disappointed the redistricting process pits them against each other.
Lovejoy is in his third term, while Griffith is still in his first. The politics of either candidate don’t differ much from the other’s, which makes this race a toss-up.