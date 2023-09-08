Delegate Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, has resigned from the West Virginia House of Delegates.
Skaff submitted his letter of resignation to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, on Friday. State law requires the governor to appoint a replacement from the same political party to serve until the next election.
Last month, Skaff stepped down from his position as House Minority Leader, a role he had held for three years.
“I would first like to thank all the people who have entrusted me to be their voice and represent them the past years as your delegate. I hold public service in the highest regard, and it has truly been an honor and privilege to serve,” Skaff wrote in his letter of resignation.
Skaff had two stints in the House, serving three terms after he was first elected in 2008. He lost a state Senate bid in 2014, but ran successfully for the House again in 2018, and was re-elected in 2020 and 2022. In his letter, he said it was a “blessing” to work with talented leaders from across West Virginia. He said he was proud of the work he helped accomplish as a member of the Legislature.
“Together, we worked to create new jobs, lower taxes for all, enhance broadband, support our seniors and fix our roads,” Skaff wrote.
He also called attention to the work of the Capitol staff and thanked them for their service.
“There are so many remarkable people within state government who work tirelessly on behalf of elected leaders. Many times, their work goes unrecognized, but their efforts are instrumental in providing everyday services for all West Virginians,” Skaff wrote.
In an email Friday, Skaff said he plans to focus on his businesses and personal life. Skaff is the president of HD Media, the parent company of The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
“We have a lot of great things going on at the newspaper and continue to grow and expand our offerings,” Skaff said. “I am looking forward to enjoying the rest of this wonderful weather, football season and kids soccer games."
Skaff said he has not ruled out potentially running for office again later.
“I do enjoy serving the people of this state and I know there are a lot of rumors out there. I have not ruled out possibly running for another office in the future but will be taking some time talking to family and friends and evaluating the best way to continue to serve the people of West Virginia in whatever capacity that may be while taking a chance to relax and enjoy the end of summer,” Skaff said.
West Virginia Democratic Party Chairman and Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, said Skaff has been an asset to the Legislature and he has enjoyed working with him as a fellow delegate.
"While the legislative session is only 60 days long, anyone who has served knows that being in the Legislature is close to a full-time job. As the father of young children, and as a business executive, I can only imagine the struggle it's been for Doug to find enough hours in the day sometimes," Pushkin said. "I've appreciated the opportunity to serve with Doug these past four years and I'm grateful for the chance to know him as a friend and a colleague. I'm sure I speak for all my colleagues in the House when I say we wish him the very best in all his future business endeavors."
Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.