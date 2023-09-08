Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Delegate Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, has resigned from the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Skaff submitted his letter of resignation to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, on Friday. State law requires the governor to appoint a replacement from the same political party to serve until the next election.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

