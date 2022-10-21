Two candidates in the race for six at-large seats on Charleston City Council this year have outraised the 2018 race’s highest fundraiser by more than $10,000.
Democrats Joe Solomon and Emmett Pepper have raised about $32,000 and $28,000 respectively, according to the most recent finance reports on file with the Charleston City Clerk’s Office. Eleven candidates are vying for one of the at-large seats.
Solomon has spent about $22,000 in the race, while Pepper has poured about $23,000 back into election efforts.
In 2018, Councilwoman Becky Ceperley raised the most of any at-large candidate, with about $17,000.
Besides inflation, Ceperley attributes the higher amounts to city candidates competing for attention with candidates in county and state elections. Prior to 2018, the city's elections were conducted during off years.
"It was easier to be seen, if you will ... it was easier to campaign,” Ceperley said. “It was easier to be able to get your message out to the voters. There weren't so many people involved.”
Solomon attributed his fundraising success to support for his ideas. He’s one of nine candidates associated with Charleston Can’t Wait, a political organization that supports bolstering harm reduction efforts, including starting a safe injection site, and legalizing cannabis, among other things.
“I just think people are really excited to put Charleston on the map as the solutions capital and not the overdose capital,” Solomon said. “The capital of hope, and not the capital of HIV. I think neighbors across the city are excited to see a city council that really gets to work and gets stuff done.”
Rounding out the top five fundraisers among at-large candidates are Jennifer Pharr with $12,198, Ceperley with $10,171 and Caitlin Cook with $6,635.
Pharr said she pulled in about $5,000 during her first two fundraisers during the primary, and thought she was doing well until she realized other candidates were raising more.
“It just seems like this election cycle, more money has been poured into the candidates, which allows for more mailers, more radio ads, or TV ads, things that are more expensive,” she said.
Four candidates -- Republicans Courtney Persinger, John Bsharah and Mark Sadd and Libertarian Jerry "JD" Tucker -- reported spending only enough to cover the $70 candidate filing fee. Another candidate, Republican Larry Malone, spent $149.50 of his own money to pay for the filing fee and for the creation of a campaign logo.
Democrat Shawn Taylor didn’t spend or raise anything during the third quarter of the campaign, but carried over a balance of about $5,550 from the previous quarter. Taylor said after the deadline for the third quarter, he spent money on mailers that will go out prior to the election.
Ceperley said she expects more money to be spent on advertising as election day draws near.
“We're down to the wire now,” she said. “This is the final inning. And I think, oftentimes, the electorate doesn't pay that much attention. If you do it too soon they sort of forget because they're not concentrating on the election."
“I think next week, in particular, when early voting starts on [Oct. 26] I think you'll see much more activity, at least in the media arena,” Ceperley said.
She added that she hopes people will pay attention to the local races, including for city council and the mayor’s race.
“I think people forget that we're the ones who provide them with quality of life,” she said. “It's your roads. It's your trash. It's your policemen. It's your firemen. It's your EMS folks. We're the ones that provide those kinds of day-to-day services.”
