Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Two candidates in the race for six at-large seats on Charleston City Council this year have outraised the 2018 race’s highest fundraiser by more than $10,000.

Democrats Joe Solomon and Emmett Pepper have raised about $32,000 and $28,000 respectively, according to the most recent finance reports on file with the Charleston City Clerk’s Office. Eleven candidates are vying for one of the at-large seats.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you