West Virginia lawmakers gathered in the Capitol on Monday for a special session to make corrections to several vetoed bills from the 2022 regular legislative session.
Gov. Jim Justice amended his proclamation declaring the year’s second extraordinary session Monday morning to include a $250 million supplemental appropriation to the Economic Enhancement Grant Fund, which was created by the passage of a bill during the regular session last month. The West Virginia Water Development Authority manages this fund, which provides matching grants to municipalities for water and sewer infrastructure upgrades.
The House of Delegates and the Senate unanimously advanced the funding measure. Justice said Monday the money is just a start to fixing depleted clean water and sewer infrastructure across West Virginia.
“These are major dollars that, with the support of the Legislature, will help make life better for so many West Virginians in all kinds of ways,” Justice said.
The first special session of the year came two days before the regular session started so lawmakers could approve the Nucor steel plant deal. The second special session, which will go until at least Tuesday, contains less-flashy fixes to bills Justice vetoed because of technical reasons.
Justice's original proclamation for the second session came on March 29, after he vetoed a bill that intended to create a loan fund for the West Virginia Economic Development Authority for special projects. The bill would allow the authority to leverage as much as $600 million for economic development projects, using money borrowed from a projected billion-dollar surplus at the end of the fiscal year.
The Senate unanimously advanced the proposed bill fixing the errors Justice’s office outlined, but the House referred the new proposed bill to the House Finance Committee for consideration. The committee advanced the bill to the floor Monday afternoon without amendments.
The full House had yet to reconvene by press time Monday night. The Senate adjourned Monday afternoon, and will gavel back in Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Among other measures considered and passed by both chambers Monday:
- A bill authorizing the commissioner of Workforce West Virginia to create an Unemployment Compensation Insurance Fraud Unit
- A bill making it easier to donate to the West Virginia University Rifle Team
- A bill prohibiting and codifying enforcement mechanisms for flying an aircraft under the influence of drugs or alcohol
- Bills making adjustments to the Public Employees Retirement System, the West Virginia Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement System and the Judges’ Retirement System
West Virginia Democrat lawmakers used a Monday morning news conferences to call on the governor and Republican leaders to prioritize other bills that were considered in the regular session but did not make it to the finish line. These bills relate to foster care, a copay cap on insulin and related medical devices, funding for volunteer fire departments and a suspension of the gas tax, among others.
Democrat Sens. Stephen Baldwin, Mike Caputo, Hannah Geffert, Richard Lindsay, Mike Romano, Ron Stollings and Mike Woelfel introduced three bills Monday — the copay cap, the volunteer fire department funding and a foster care bill. However, these bills were referred to the Rules Committee and not discussed.
Baldwin, in a letter addressed to Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, asked Blair to meet with Justice and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and discuss the effect of the bills being left out of consideration versus the ones currently being discussed in the special session.
“I urge you to look at the priorities we are setting as a legislative body and weigh whether or not they are responsive to the needs of our people,” Baldwin said.