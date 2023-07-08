A delegation of West Virginia lawmakers and state leaders recently returned from a trip to Seattle, Washington, where they engaged in conversations with several mega corporations, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and Boeing.
The trip marks the latest in a series of similar visits over the past two years to different locations -- some international -- all aimed at attracting businesses to the state and promoting West Virginia's potential for economic growth, said Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley.
"Each time we go on these trips, there are more and more people coming to us and talking to us about West Virginia, their companies, and what they do,” Blair said.
The Choose West Virginia initiative has already taken delegations to prominent business hubs such as California's Silicon Valley, New York, Washington, D.C., and Charlotte, North Carolina. The delegations include lawmakers, as well as representatives from the Governor’s Office, state universities and other government agencies.
The goal, Blair said, is to showcase West Virginia as an ideal destination for companies looking to establish offices, enable remote work options, or collaborate on innovative startup ventures.
During their time in Seattle, the delegation held lengthy meetings with Amazon, Microsoft, and Boeing, gaining valuable insights into industry giants, said Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, a member of the delegation.
The agenda allowed for in-depth discussions, fostering collaboration and creating opportunities for future partnerships, he said.
“Microsoft was first-class. They walked us around the campus. They let us see some new things they’re coming out with,” Hornbuckle said. “Amazon, again, first-class. All of their team members took time with us, individually, not just to talk about additional opportunities, but to get to know us.”
Hornbuckle applauded the bipartisan nature of the recruitment effort.
"I think it's a model for what we should be doing in West Virginia. Democrats, Republicans, university leaders, all working together to attract businesses to our state," he said.
In addition to recruiting businesses, members of the delegation bring back ideas to help make West Virginia a more attractive investment for corporations, said Marshall University President Brad D. Smith. The conversations that occur with corporate leaders also have the potential to shape state policy and law, he said.
"We've been shaping the narrative of West Virginia and shining a spotlight on all the positive momentum that has been underway for years,” Smith said.
The companies in Seattle were surprised at West Virginia’s “unparalleled alignment of interests,” shown by having representatives from multiple universities, both houses of government, the Governor’s Office and others represented in the delegation, Smith said.
This collaborative approach, coupled with the state's efficiency and agility in decision-making, sets West Virginia apart from other regions, Smith said.
“They just can’t understand and believe that a state can do that. In California or Texas or New York, it would take you years, and in West Virginia we’re talking about moving forward in days,” Smith said. "One of the things we tell them is we may be big enough to have all the world's problems, but we're small enough to solve them because we work together.”
West Virginia is undertaking an unprecedented initiative to attract businesses in order to increase the state’s population and grow the tax base, Blair said.
“People will move to where there are opportunities. When you grow your population, when you grow your tax base, then you can have the infrastructure -- the roads, the broadband, the water and the sewer. All the amenities that have been suffering because we’ve been hemorrhaging jobs for decades and decades in this state,” Blair said. “This is a long-term way to fix ourselves instead of taxing ourselves.”
The group's next destination is Boston. Looking to the future, the delegation is considering trips to Ireland, Brazil and Israel, among other locations.
