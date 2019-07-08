State Treasurer Perdue announces re-election bid

Longtime West Virginia Treasurer John Perdue announced his plans to seek re-election on Monday.
A general election victory would mean a seventh term for Perdue, the last Democrat among West Virginia’s statewide elected officials.
Making his announcement on the Capitol steps, Perdue cited his record of establishing Smart529, a state program to help families save for college; having returned $209 million in unclaimed property to its rightful owners; and other programs within the office.
“People ask me, why are you running again at your age?” he said. “Well first of all, I’m running because, like I said, I love my job, I love what I’m doing, and I love the people of West Virginia, and I love fighting for the people of West Virginia.”
Riley Moore, a former West Virginia House of Delegates member and current federal lobbyist, has announced plans to challenge Perdue. Moore won office in 2016 and lost a re-election bid in 2018.
Through a campaign spokesman, Moore announced a statement responding to Perdue’s announcement.
“I welcome John Perdue to the race, and I anticipate a spirited discussion over the need for change in West Virginia,” he said. “Our state deserves a State Treasurer’s office that is modern, efficient, and transparent. I look forward to sharing my message of principles over politics with every voter in the state.”
Prior to reaching his current office, Perdue worked in the Department of Agriculture, reaching the rank of assistant commissioner, and as an executive assistant to former Gov. Gaston Caperton for eight years, according to a bio on the treasurer’s website.
In 2016, he won re-election over Republican Ann Urling by about 7 points.