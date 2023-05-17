Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A member of the West Virginia House of Delegates has resigned to accept a private-sector position at American Electric Power.

Delegate Erikka Storch, R-Ohio, informed House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, of her intent to step down in a letter dated May 12. Her resignation is effective May 19.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you