A member of the West Virginia House of Delegates has resigned to accept a private-sector position at American Electric Power.
Delegate Erikka Storch, R-Ohio, informed House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, of her intent to step down in a letter dated May 12. Her resignation is effective May 19.
Storch has accepted a position as external affairs manager for AEP.
“After a great deal of thought, prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to pursue and accept a private-sector opportunity that will not allow me to continue service in the Legislature,” Storch wrote.
In 2022, Storch received $1,500 in campaign finance contributions from the AEP Committee for Responsible Government, according to financial disclosures from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
Storch was the deputy majority whip and chaired the House Pension and Retirements and Interstate Cooperation committees. She also served on the Economic Development and Tourism, Finance, and House Rules committees.
“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the people of Ohio County over the past 13 years,” Storch wrote. “I am grateful for the people who sent me to serve for them for the trust they placed in me.”
First elected to the House in 2010, Storch has served in both the 3rd and 4th Districts.
“As I reflect on my time within our legislative body, I am thankful for the time I had participating in the process, the contributions I was able to offer on behalf of the people of my district and the trust placed in me by you and your leadership team,” Storch said in her letter to Hanshaw.
“I will forever treasure the friendships made and have enjoyed serving with you and all my fellow legislators," Storch said.
Storch is the executive director of Project BEST, a construction industry labor-management organization encompassing over 500 contractors and 6,000 building trades craftsmen and apprentices in the Upper Ohio Valley.
She previously served as president of the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce, and was also the chief financial officer for the Ohio Valley Steel Company from 1999 to 2014.
Ohio County’s Republican Executive Committee is now tasked with submitting three candidates to replace Storch to Gov. Jim Justice.
Storch is the second delegate to resign in recent weeks. Democrat Danielle Walker resigned from her seat in the 81st District to take a position as executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia.
Justice appointed Anitra Hamilton to fill that vacancy.
Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.